SCENES FROM THE STATEN ISLAND FERRY is Coming to Sundog Theatre

Sundog Theatre seven one-act plays and the creative team for Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2025, to be presented November 15 - 23 at New Dorp Moravian Theatre at the Parish House.

The production is Sundog Theatre's 24th annual presentation of seven new and original short plays about everyone's favorite boats. The company received 99 submissions of new plays from writers throughout the world. This year, playwrights were asked to bring alive the theme "It's About Time".

New this year are pre-show and intermission acts, including musician Steve Thomas on 11/16; musician Peter Gilleece on 11/21; comedian Tracey Rosenberg on 11/22; comedian Danielle Hernandez on 11/23; and Sanchie Bobrow, and The Mighty Strings Demons on 11/23.

Sundog Theatre's Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2025 winning playwrights are:

Drifting Apart by Emily Turner, an Ohio playwright whose debut full-length play was produced by Red Herring Theater. She was playwright-in-residency for Curtain Players Theatre New Works Initiative and had a winning play in AACT's NewPlayFest 2026. Directed by Catherine Lamm, it features Eduardo Ramirez and Elizabeth Kenney.

I Need More Time by Jaclyn A. Lurker (SI), a Staten Islander who has had plays produced here and in Manhattan, also has hosted mystery events and lectured on the "Queen of Crime", Agatha Christie. She also has a blog this year dubbed "The Year of Sherlock". Directed by Eric Petillo (SI), her play features Victor Fajer and Joanna DeJesus (SI).

See You in a Minute by Courtney Emerson (SI), a Staten Island writer whose latest play, a Y2K adaptation of "The Importance of Being Earnest" was produced by SI Shakespearean Theatre. Her first short film, "In an Instant" is scheduled for release this fall. Directed by Timmy Gage, this play features Connor Burke (SI) and Ye Ji Shin.

Teddy Better be Late by Matthew Gilleece (SI), a Staten Islander with 20+ years of experience as a broadcast traffic manager and talent payment manager working with top agencies. His work has been produced in NYC, including past ferry plays. Directed by Courtney Emerson, the play features Abbey Vicens and Matthew Gilleece.

The Captain's Watch by Rishi Chowdhary, born in Kenya and based in North Carolina. Rishi's plays often explore nostalgia, humor, and personal history. His play Eight One Eight Two was a finalist in the Samuel French OOB Short Play Festival. Directed by Beth Gorrie (SI), this play features Jai Sada (SI) and Gregory McGovern (SI).

The Last Shine by Brian S. Brijbag, based in Florida and whose work explores human connection through absurdist wit. He is also the author of two nonfiction books and founder of the Brijbag Family Foundation, supporting inclusion and justice. Directed by Joy Kelly Smith, it features Frank Ninivaggi (SI) and Evan Schmidlin.

Where'd the Time Go? by Louis Affortunato (SI), a Staten Island writer and filmmaker who has penned and directed several short films and one feature. He has written for Ghostlight Players and created Lost Connection, a 2024 ferry play. Directed by Ken Tirado (SI), his play features Matthew Abatemarco and Isabelle Garbani.

Co-producers are Susan Fenley and Victoria Colella. Stephen Fehr is technical director and Margaret Grace is production stage manager.

"We are excited to be able to present seven - instead of six - plays this year," says Susan Fenley, Sundog's executive director. "As an addition, Sundog Theatre is bringing on board special performances by artists that range from musicians to comedians before the show or at intermission. And, as always, there is 'Food from the Staten Island Ferry'. We really have something for everyone."

Performances of Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2025 are November 15, 21, and 22 at 8:00pm and November 16 and 23 at 3:00pm, at New Dorp Moravian Theatre at the Parish House, 2205 Richmond Road Staten Island, New York 10306. Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $25 for students and seniors and $30 general admission.