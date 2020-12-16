SANTA AND LITTLE B: ZOOM FOR THE HOLIDAYS Returns This Sunday

TDF presents Santa and Little B: Zoom for the Holidays!, a FREE special virtual holiday experience. Becca Yuré has created the original music and dialogue which features professional Santa Claus, Ricky Dain Jones. The show is for families with children and adults on the autism spectrum who have previously attended TDF's autism-friendly performances.

Audience members will be encouraged ask Santa questions in the chat window during the zoom. Please Register for this FREE special holiday event at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAqfumhqDIpHtC0KKXECuTFaDAs7Kbfeirg?promo=

Lisa Carling, TDF's Director of Accessibility Programs stated "How thrilling that TDF's Lead Autism Consultant Becca Yuré is also a talented composer and performer and she has devised this wonderful show. Additionally, how fortuitous that performer and TKTS by TDF's Patron Service Lead Supervisor Ricky Dain."

Becca Yuré, (voice of Little B., original music and dialogue) is the Lead Autism Consultant for TDF's Autism Friendly Performances. She has been an educator for over 20 years. She founded the non-profit organization BAMM Incluvision with the aim of supporting projects aimed at inclusion and accessibility in media from the inception of each creation.

Becca Yuré is also a singer, actress, dancer, and songwriter. She has written and performed for both adult and children's audiences: including the original musical, Little B's Big Holiday Wish,. As a performer, favorite musical theatre credits include Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun, Amalia is She Loves Me, Florence in Chess, Lili in Carnival, Gigi in Gigi, Eve in The Apple Tree, and Martha in The Secret Garden. She sung on The Tonight Show, performed at Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, The Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles Music Center, the La Jolla Playhouse, and many other.

TDF Autism-Friendly Performances Program was founded in 2011 and operates under the umbrella of TDF's Accessibility Programs. Since the program began TDF has presented autism-friendly performances for numerous Broadway productions.