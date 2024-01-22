Roundabout Now Accepting Applications for Directing Fellowship & Directors Group

Roundabout Theatre Company is now accepting applications for two of the institution’s signature Artists-in-Residence programs: the Roundabout Directing Fellowship and the Leon Levy Foundation Roundabout Directors Group. The deadline for applications is Thursday, March 14 at 11:59pm (ET). Applicants may apply for one or both programs. For more information and to submit an application, please visit roundabouttheatre.org/apply-now-24-25.

An online Information Session for both programs will be held on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 3:00pm (ET). To register, please visit roundabouttheatre.org/info-session-24-25 to receive the Zoom link. Interested applicants who are unable to attend the Information Session can e-mail DirectingPrograms@roundabouttheatre.org with any questions.

The Roundabout Directing Fellowship was launched in 2017 to provide development opportunities, resources, and career assistance to early career directors in the American Theatre. The Fellowship was created specifically to foster new relationships with, and to create a launchpad for, artists who have traditionally been denied equitable opportunities in the theatre industry. Past Fellows have gone on to direct on Broadway, off-Broadway, regionally, and at academic institutions around the country. They have served as associate directors on and off Broadway, on national tours, and have taken further steps in their freelance careers after deepening their networks through the Fellowship.

Previous Roundabout Directing Fellows include: Cristina Angeles, Autumn Angelettie, Sivan Battat, Mack Brown, Kathleen Capdesuñer, Miranda Haymon, and Whitney White.

Launched in 2019, the Leon Levy Foundation Roundabout Directors Group (RDG) was created to provide an artistic community for directors at similar stages of their careers, fostering camaraderie, lateral mentorship, access to expanded professional networks, and insight into the workings of a large not-for-profit institution. The RDG cohort meets monthly with established artists to offer mentorship and workshops on topics such as: leadership during a global pandemic, transitioning from assisting to directing, directing for TV/Film, understanding SDC, self-producing, finding representation, and more. Most importantly, RDG serves as a connection point to find community between colleagues with the hope that our members leave RDG with a larger circle of industry connections, knowledge, and a close group of peers. For further information, please visit roundabouttheatre.org.

The Tow Foundation was established in 1988 by Leonard and Claire Tow as a way to give back to the communities that shaped them. Its five primary impact areas are equity and justice, medicine and public health, arts and culture, higher education, and civic engagement. Grounded in its decades of work in Connecticut and New York and based in New Canaan, CT, the foundation supports visionary leaders and nonprofit organizations to find and enact innovative solutions to persistent inequality. It works to ensure people can become full participants in their communities, achieve transformative and lasting progress, and develop approaches that allow everyone to reach their full potential.

The Leon Levy Foundation, founded in 2004, is a private foundation created from Leon Levy’s Estate by his wife and Founding Trustee, Shelby White. The Foundation continues Leon Levy’s philanthropic legacy and builds on his vision. Since its inception, the Foundation has made grants totaling over $400 million.

The Leon Levy Foundation supports the preservation, understanding and expansion of knowledge in the Ancient World, Arts and Humanities, Nature and Gardens, Neuroscience, Human Rights and Jewish culture.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays and musicals on its five stages: Broadway’s Todd Haimes Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway’s Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.

Roundabout Theatre Company has been working to prioritize and actively incorporate anti-racism, equity, diversity, inclusion, and accountability throughout the institution. Read more about the company’s progress and timeline at edi.roundabouttheatre.org.

Roundabout’s current and upcoming 2023-2024 productions include: Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Danya Taymor; Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley, directed by Scott Ellis; and Home by Samm-Art Williams, directed by Kenny Leon. The 2024-2025 season includes Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang, directed by Leigh Silverman; The Counter by Meghan Kennedy, directed by David Cromer; English by Sanaz Toossi, directed by Knud Adams; Liberation by Bess Wohl, directed by Whitney White; and The Pirates of Penzance by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan, adapted by Rupert Holmes, choreographed by Warren Carlyle, directed by Scott Ellis.

