Roundabout Announces 2019-20 Directing Fellow Cristina Angeles

Roundabout Theatre Company has announce the newest addition to its artistic team: Directing Fellow Cristina Angeles. Angeles is the fourth Roundabout Directing Fellow; this season she will assist on Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, work with the theatre's artistic team as a script reader, and use Roundabout's resources to develop her own projects.

The Roundabout Directing Fellowship was launched in 2017 to create a long-term, meaningful relationship between Roundabout and a young director. Angeles is the fourth in the program, following Whitney White (2017), Miranda Haymon (2018) and Kathleen Capdesuner (2019). Spearheaded by Roundabout Associate Artist Sam Gold, the Fellowship is intended to add diversity behind the scenes and ensure an artistic home for an early-career director.

"With Roundabout Underground, we found a way to support emerging playwrights, and with the Roundabout Directing Fellowship, we set out to provide the same kind of support to emerging directors. Watching Whitney, Miranda, Kathleen, and soon Cristina thrive so brilliantly in this program has been so gratifying. I really believe that the Fellowship has succeeded in its mission of both developing their work and shining a spotlight on these very worthy artists. I can't wait to have them all working across the stages of Roundabout and many more in the seasons to come," notes Artistic Director/CEO Todd Haimes.

Cristina Angeles is a Latina director, writer and theater maker whose mission is to create empathy and conversation by directing new plays and musicals, as well as socially conscious adaptations of classics that place women of color at the forefront. Her work challenges the preconceived notions of what the American Theater can be, while confronting the intersections between our public, private, and political selves. Cristina holds a BA in Theatre from Barnard College at Columbia University and has participated in the Williamstown Theatre Festival Directing Corps, the SDCF Observership Program, and as an assistant director at both The New York Theatre Workshop and The Public Theater. Today, Cristina is the 2019-20 Roundabout Directing Fellow and the Founding Artistic Director of Checkmark Theatre Company, an NYC-based company dedicated to underrepresented artists and the telling of their stories. Checkmark most recently produced Eliana Pipes's newest play, DREAM HOU$E (2019 Leah Ryan Prize, 2019 O'Neill Finalist,) at Ars Nova's ANT Fest directed by Cristina, and will be transitioning into a theatre, film and television production company to develop a new, digital series inspired by the life of Marie Antoinette written by Cristina in the 2019-20 Season. cristinaangeles.com

Whitney White's recent directing work includes the acclaimed production of Aleshea Harris's What To Send Up When It Goes Down for New York's The Movement Theatre, and An Iliad at Long Wharf. Upcoming projects include: A Human Being, Of A Sort at Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial Of Miz Martha Washington at Steppenwolf, and Our Dear Dead Drug Lord at Second Stage/WP Theater.

Miranda Haymon's upcoming projects include: In the Penal Colony (which she also adapted) at Next Door at NYTW, where she is a 2050 Fellow; and Exception to the Rule at Roundabout Underground.

Kathleen Capdesuner's recent credits include: The Visitors by Elisabeth Frankel (Columbia/Signature); What Washed Ashore // Astray by Benjamin Benne (Roundabout Theatre Company); Ama by Ren Dara Santiago (PlayxPlay, part of Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre Curated Rental Program); Havana Syndrome by Cristina Luzárraga (Ensemble Studio Theatre Bloodworks Reading Series); and Cat On A Hot Tin Roof (Roundabout Theatre Company). Upcoming projects include: MOTHMAN! by Charlotte Ahlin (American Lore Theatre); The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals Director; and Bella Bella by Harvey Fierstein (Manhattan Theatre Club), Assistant Director to Kimberly Senior.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You