Robin de Jesús & More to Join I AM: UNA CELEBRACIÓN DE DOREEN MONTALVO

R.Evolución Latina will be honoring the life and contributions of Doreen Montalvo with a special cabaret, I Am: Una Celebración de Doreen Montalvo. This special cabaret will pay tribute to Doreen's incredible journey as an artist, producer, and activist, reflecting her passion for the performing arts and her unwavering commitment to uplifting others in the community. The cabaret will be held on October 21st at 7PM at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre.

Doreen was also deeply committed to activism, particularly in support of the Latinx community. From the beginning of R.Evolución Latina, she championed initiatives that empowered artists and fostered a sense of community. Her legacy is marked by her boundless joy and dedication to making a positive impact through art, inspiring countless individuals to strive for change.

This special evening will feature performances by a stellar lineup of artists, including Robin de Jesús, Afra Hines, Henry Gainza, Marcus Paul James, Taharqa Patterson, Ilda Mason, Amanda D'Archangelis and Doreen Montalvo scholarship recipients Joseph C. Townsend, Lillian Andrea De León, Carla Mongado, Francisca Muñoz, Chris Browne Valenzuela, and Monica Ho. Featuring new music by Jesse Sanchez with music direction by Alejandro Senior and Daniel Gutierrez. These performers will honor Doreen's legacy through their artistry, celebrating the profound impact she had on their lives and the broader community. The cabaret will be directed by Doreen's friend, fellow cast member and R.Evolución Latina founder/artistic director Luis Salgado.

This evening is produced by R.Evolucion Latina directors Denisse Ambert, Heather Hogan, Matt Steffens and a special committee made up of 2024 Doreen Montalvo Scholarship honorees/finalists, which include Danny Marin, Maria Cristina Posada Slye, Tessie Herrasti and Chris Browne Valenzuela.

This celebration not only commemorates Doreen's journey but also reinforces the importance of community and the arts. Tickets will be $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For additional information please click here.

FOR TICKETS TO I AM: Una Celebración de Doreen Montalvo, please click Here

Learn more about R.Evolución Latina scholarships and initiatives honoring Doreen Montalvo, including the 2024 DO IT ANYWAY Scholarship and Honoring Her Soul program.

WHO IS Doreen Montalvo

Doreen Montalvo, a little girl from the Bronx, rooted deeply in her Puerto Rican culture, had an unwavering determination to make Broadway her home. Throughout her journey, she never ceased to pursue her dreams, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of many.

As the voice behind some of Broadway's most iconic songs, Doreen Montalvo passionately supported our mission at R.Evolución Latina. She was a beacon of light, always available to lend a helping hand and generously share her talents with others. From the inception of R.Evolución Latina, Doreen championed our cause, lifting up every artist and nurturing the dream of making a difference through art. With boundless joy, she empowered the Latinx community, leaving an enduring legacy of inspiration. For twelve years, Doreen dedicated herself to teaching acting and singing at RL's Children's Performing Arts Camp. Each year, her love for the campers was palpable, and her unwavering dedication inspired all who crossed her path.

At the age of 44, she achieved her lifelong dream of making her Broadway debut as part of the Original Broadway Company of “In The Heights.” Her journey continued with performances in the Original Broadway Companies of “On Your Feet!: The Story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan” and “Mrs. Doubtfire,” as well as appearances on television shows like “Law and Order,” “Madam Secretary,” and “The Good Wife.” Her radiant light will forever shine on in the upcoming films “In The Heights” and “West Side Story.” Doreen's spirit, talent, and boundless love will continue to inspire us all, guiding us as we strive to make a positive difference in the world through art and community.

Comments