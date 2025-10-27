Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jim Parsons, and More Will Lead THE LONG CHRISTMAS DINNER Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors Becky Ann Baker, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jim Parsons, and Roslyn Ruff will be joined by award–winning playwrights James Ijames and Sarah Ruhl, writer and poet Jacqueline Woodson, commentator Chris Hayes, and Tappan Wilder for a staged reading of The Long Christmas Dinner, Thornton Wilder’s one-act masterpiece that compresses 90 years of a family’s history into the span of a single holiday meal. Hosted by literary executor Jeremy McCarter.

The performance is set for November 10 at Symphony Space's Peter Jay Sharp Theatre.

The event celebrates the publication of Our Town and the Cosmic One-Acts, a landmark new collection of Wilder’s short plays, and is presented in partnership with The Public Theater. After the reading, the cast will remain on stage for a conversation exploring the play’s enduring themes—time, family, tradition, and how we tell our stories in new ways.

All full-price tickets of $35 or more include a copy of Our Town and the Cosmic Plays, which includes The Long Christmas Dinner (retail price $19.99). There are a limited number of companion tickets available. These tickets are $25 and do not include a book. To purchase a companion ticket, add the number of tickets you would like to your cart. On the next page, choose "Companion Ticket" in the pulldown. The companion ticket will be discounted at checkout. Note that companion tickets are only available to purchase with a full-price ticket and do not include a copy of the book.