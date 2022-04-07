Remaining Performances of Geva Theatre Center's HEARTLAND Cancelled

The remaining performances for Geva Theatre Center's Heartland have been cancelled due to breakthrough Covid cases within the company.

The show was previously set to run through April 10, 2022.

We regret to announce that the remaining performances for Geva Theatre Center's Heartland have been cancelled due to breakthrough Covid cases within the company. The box office will reach out to those with tickets or you can contact us at boxoffice@59e59.org or 646-892-7999 pic.twitter.com/85VQm3tlFU - 59E59 Theaters (@59E59) April 5, 2022

Dr. Harold Banks is a retired professor of Comparative Literature and Afghan Studies, waiting for his adopted daughter to return from teaching in Afghanistan, her native country. When Nazrullah, an Afghan refugee, suddenly arrives on his Nebraska doorstep armed only with his daughter's copies of The Diary of Anne Frank and The Old Man and the Sea - the two men become unlikely roommates. Set in both Maidan Shar, Afghanistan, and Omaha, Nebraska, Heartland is the story of a father, his determined daughter, and a journey towards mercy.

The cast of Heartland included Owais Ahmed (Guards at the Taj), Mark Cuddy (Waiting for Godot), and Mari Vial-Golden (LOVE).

Heartland featured scenic design by Meredith Reis (House Plant), costume design by Dina El-Aziz (Selling Kabul), lighting design by Seth Reiser (Somebody's Daughter), and sound design by Kate Marvin (Wives). Jenni Werner (Airness) served as dramaturg, with Humaira Ghilzai (A Thousand Splendid Suns) as cultural consultant, Rocío Mendez (Merry Wives of Windsor) as intimacy director, Veronica Aglow (The Lightning Thief) as Production Stage Manager, and Gulshan Mia (Fires in the Mirror) as associate director.