Red Bull Theater Continues Free Livestream Reunion Readings With THE REVENGER'S TRAGEDY
Red Bull Theater today announced the next event of its special FREE programming to provide an opportunity for its community of artists and theater lovers to gather in the virtual space during this unprecedented time of COVID-19: The Revenger's Tragedy a new version by Jesse Berger, freely adapted from the original text by Thomas Middleton, Cyril Tourneur, or Anonymous.
The FREE livestream presentation of The Revenger's Tragedy will be broadcast on Monday, June 1st at 7:30pm at Red Bull Theater's website at https://www.redbulltheater.com/live, on Facebook, Vimeo, and YouTube.
This live online reading will feature the cast of Red Bull's 2005 Off-Broadway production: Denis Butkus, Jason C. Brown, Aaron Clayton, Saudia Davis, Ryan Farley, Daryl Lathon, Claire Lautier, Matthew Maher, Paul Niebanck, Christopher Oden, Howard Overshown, Petronia Paley, Naomi Peters, Matthew Rauch, Russell Salmon, Marc Vietor, and Yaegel Welch. Cecil Baldwin will provide voiceover narration for the live event. Each actor will zoom in from wherever they are social distancing, directed by Mr. Berger, with original music by Daniel Levy.
For information about the acclaimed 2005-'06 Off-Broadway production, visit redbulltheater.com. This informal event is designed to continue to serve Red Bull Theater's mission to revitalize the classics for today's audience during the uncertain time brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Revenger's Tragedy, a Jacobean thriller written a few years after Hamlet, is a searing examination of the need for justice and the desire for vengeance. Vindice, the "Revenger," sets off a chain reaction of havoc in a corrupt and decadent Venice which exposes outrageous indulgences and government hypocrisy and ends in a coup de théater massacre of epic proportions. Part black comedy, part social satire, the play is a gleefully macabre plot-twisting blender full of Shakespeare's greatest hits. The Revenger's Tragedy ran Off Broadway at The Culture Project for a seven week extended run, from November 25, 2005 to January 22, 2006. Red Bull Theater artistic director Jesse Berger's adaptation of The Revenger's Tragedy is published by Dramatists Play Service.
Red Bull Theater LIVE launched April 20th with the FREE LIVESTREAM presentation of an online reading of John Ford's classic play 'TIS PITY SHE'S A WHORE, featuring the cast of Red Bull's acclaimed 2015 Off-Broadway production. These informal FREE events are designed to continue to serve Red Bull Theater's mission to revitalize the classics for today's audience during the uncertain time brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The livestreams will be available at Red Bull Theater's website at redbulltheater.com/live, on Facebook, VIMEO, and YouTube.
Coming up next for Red Bull Theater LIVE will be Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of Gogol's THE GOVERNMENT INSPECTOR, the most acclaimed comedy of the 2016-'17 season, on June 15th, starring Michael Urie, directed by Mr. Berger.