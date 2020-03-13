Red Bull Theater Cancels Upcoming Events

Red Bull Theater has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

As the situation around the novel coronavirus continues to develop, we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety and health of every member of the Red Bull Theater community. Communities around the globe are facing unprecedented challenges as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Therefore, given this public health threat and the state of emergency, we have cancelled all public events between now and April 12, 2020. Visit our website for the most up to date information moving forward.

We believe it is in challenging times like these that the power of theater is needed most of all and so your generous support is more important than ever. Without you and your devotion to Red Bull Theater, we would not be able to produce bold and dynamic classic theater for today's audiences. With your continued commitment, especially during these unsettled times, we will continue to serve our unique mission.

Thank you for being part of the Red Bull Theater community.

Yours truly,



Jesse Berger

Founder & Artistic Director





