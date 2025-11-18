Recent Cutbacks To Bring HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS To Soho Playhouse In 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Recent Cutbacks will bring HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS to SoHo Playhouse from February 7 through March 15, 2026 as part of the International Fringe Encore Series. Directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker, the 60-minute family-friendly parody will mark the show’s first Off-Broadway run. Press are invited to attend any performance, with designated press performances scheduled for Sunday, February 15 at 1 p.m. and Monday, February 16 at 7 p.m.

Following its West End debut, a UK tour, and a sold-out return to the Edinburgh Fringe, HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS will be performed by two actors and a Foley artist who create every character and sound effect live onstage. The production uses physical theatre and simple props to reinterpret the visual effects of the original film. Recent Cutbacks will present the production as part of a SoHo Playhouse program that highlights work presented at international Fringe festivals.

Director and Recent Cutbacks co-founder Kristin McCarthy Parker said, “We can't wait to reintroduce BUTTS to our home city after its success abroad. We're thrilled to finally be working at SoHo Playhouse — a theater we've always admired — with performance slots suited to both adults and families. The show's joy, humor, and creative spark will be a welcome reprieve for anyone feeling the late-winter doldrums.”

HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS is created by Recent Cutbacks, with development by Nick Abeel, Blair Busbee, and Kyle Schaefer, and acapella arrangements by Kelsey Didion. The cast will include Nick Abeel and Kyle Schaefer, with additional casting to be announced.

HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS

Run: February 7–March 15, 2026

Venue: SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam Street, New York, NY

Running time: 60 minutes

Recommended for ages 8+

Performance Schedule

1 p.m.: Feb 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28; Mar 1, 7, 8, 14, 15

3 p.m.: Feb 7, 14, 21, 28; Mar 7

7 p.m.: Feb 16, 23

9 p.m.: Feb 20, 27

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets: $40 standard

Family Bundle: 4 tickets for $80 with code “FAMILY”

Phone: (212) 691-1555