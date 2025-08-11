Raven Petretti-Stamper to Present SPINACH IN MY TEETH at United Solo Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After years of chasing stories on the page, writer and performer Raven Petretti-Stamper is stepping back under the lights with her new solo piece, Spinach in My Teeth. The world premiere will take place as part of the United Solo Festival on Tuesday, October 14 at 8:30 PM in Theatre One at Theatre Row, Midtown Manhattan.

At once sharply funny and unexpectedly tender, Spinach in My Teeth is a 60-minute storytelling journey through the messy intersections of ambition, caretaking, creativity, and belief. Petretti-Stamper doesn't break the fourth wall-she simply never builds it, inviting audiences straight into the interior world of a writer navigating impossible odds, bizarre industry encounters, and the daily tug-of-war between hope and reality.

The piece moves seamlessly between laugh-out-loud recollections and poignant personal moments, especially those drawn from her father's experience with Alzheimer's. There's no moral-of-the-story here, no tidy bow-just a wry, heartfelt acknowledgment that even when the path is unclear (or littered with rejection letters), showing up still matters.

Directed by Allen MacLeod, the show blends humor, vulnerability, and unflinching self-awareness. "It's a solo performance for anyone who's ever wondered whether the universe is cheering you on or just seeing how much you can take," says Petretti-Stamper.