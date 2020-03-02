Rave Theater Festival Announces The Stage Rights + Rave Theater Festival Publishing Award

Rave Theater Festival - the new theater festival that launched last year - has announced that it will partner with Stage Rights to create The Stage Rights + Rave Publishing Award. This award will be given to a new show being presented in the 2020 Rave Theater Festival. The award-winning show will join the Stage Rights licensing catalogue and will be offered to professional, stock and amateur theater companies and producers across the country and beyond.

The festival is helmed by founder Ken Davenport, the Tony Award-winning Broadway producer. Valerie Novakoff serves as producing artistic director, and Britt Lafield as managing director.

Parties interested in Rave Theater Festival can apply at RaveTheaterFestival.com/submit. Productions that previously submitted to the 2020 New York Musical Festival, which announced earlier this season that it was closing, will have their admission fee waived. More information is available at RaveTheaterFestival.com.





