Raúl Esparza and Philip Lorenz Featured in TWO MONSTERS OF NATURE: LOPE DE VEGA AND WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE

Brooklyn Public Library In Association With The Public Theater presents TWO MONSTERS OF NATURE: Lope De Vega AND William Shakespeare with Raúl Esparza and Philip Lorenz.

Two writers. Two languages. Two colonial superpowers, linked by an explosion of theater-making and vital new questions of the individual imagination. Come hear how Lope De Vega, the author of more than a thousand plays, and William Shakespeare used the dynamic and populist form of theater to explore and interrogate the corrupt, militaristic, and misogynist monarchies they called home. With readings in English and Spanish by a cast including Tony Award nominated actor Raúl Esparza and commentary by Professor of Comparative Literature Philip Lorenz.

PSI PRESENTS TWO MONSTERS OF NATURE: Lope De Vega AND William Shakespeare will premiere on December 17 at 7:00PM ET on The Public Theater's YouTube Channel. If you would like to attend the event via Zoom to engage in the Q&A, please RSVP at bklynlibrary.org.