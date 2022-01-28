ROYAL OAK to Premiere at the Gene Frankel Theater

In a first of its kind crossover event, Royal Oak weaves together the stories of seven individuals all vying for control of The House of Oak - the most iconic couture fashion house in America. As their stories intersect, sparking an onslaught of sex, drugs, and mindless violence, the house's head designer and co-founder, Merrywether Oak, stands on the sidelines watching, and as his house crumbles before him, he's left with a choice: become the thing he most hates, or lose everything.

Royal Oak is the second play by experimental playwright Justin Vibbert and was developed and produced by the creative team behind Love Parade, which played before sold-out audiences and received rave reviews at The New York Theater Festival in October.

Royal Oak will be a creative event that has never been done before: a fashion week, off-Broadway crossover that features a full-scale runway event debuting the new streetwear line by designer Gabriel Bullion.

The show debuts on February 9th at 8pm at the Gene Frankel Theater at 24 Bond Street and is brought to life by an extraordinary cast under the direction of author Justin Vibbert. The production features original music by A.M. Breakups and digital video by Jaden Truifel.

Royal Oak was written and is directed by Justin Vibbert and co-produced by Shannon Stacey.

Royal Oak runs Feb. 9 - Feb. 12 at the Gene Frankel Theater @ 24 Bond Street, NY, NY.

Showtimes are are at 8pm Wednesday through Friday with 2 performances on Saturday at 3pm and 8pm.

For more information visit: https://www.genefrankeltheatre.com/