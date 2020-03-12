ROMEO & BERNADETTE Has Been Postponed; Original Cast Album to be Recorded in April

Producer Eric Krebs announced today that Amas Musical Theatre's production of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn with book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies and directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, scheduled to begin performances at Theatre Row on March 17th and open on March 26th has been postponed for the time being. The original cast album will be recorded in April.

In a statement Krebs says "With great sadness I regret to announce that Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, will not continue production at this time. I had thought that with terrific reviews from our first run and with the wonderful upbeat achievement of both the performance company and the book and lyrics themselves, that we could somehow hold off the difficulties of the current problems. I can only thank all the wonderful artists who have worked on the production and hope that the general public will get a chance in the future to share this joyous celebration of musical theater."

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

The cast for Romeo & Bernadette features Nikita Burshteyn, Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez, Michael Marotta, Judy McLane, Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker, Zach Schanne and Viet Vo.

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), One Dream Sound (Sound Design), Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations), Kathryn Ann Wright (Associate Choreographer). Christine Viega is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting, CSA.





