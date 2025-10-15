QUEENS Begins Performances Tonight at Manhattan Theatre Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performances begin tonight for Manhattan Theatre Club's Off-Broadway production of Queens, newly imagined by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, and directed by Trip Cullman.

Queens is an epic drama about hunting for the American Dream, finding family, and facing the ghosts you left behind. In an illegal basement apartment in Queens, multiple generations of immigrant women fight to launch a new life. But when a young Ukrainian woman comes searching for the mother who abandoned her years ago, she forces a reckoning with the impossible choices the women made to survive. Queens chronicles the strivers who sacrificed whole worlds for the chance at something remarkable.



Queens features Brooke Bloom, Emmy Award nominee Anna Chlumsky, Sharlene Cruz, Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland, Tony Award nominee Julia Lester, Nadine Malouf, Andrea Syglowski, and Nicole Villamil.

Martyna Majok returns to MTC following the Broadway premiere of her Pulitzer Prize-winning play Cost of Living, which was Tony-nominated for Best Play in 2023. MTC also produced the New York premiere of Cost of Living at NY City Center in 2017. Her other credits include Sanctuary City and Ironbound. This newly imagined version of Queens was commissioned by The Hermitage Greenfield Prize and co-commissioned by The Almeida Theatre and Manhattan Theatre Club through the Edgerton Foundation New Play commission program.



Trip Cullman directed MTC’s critically acclaimed world premiere of Joshua Harmon’s We Had a World last season, and previously directed the MTC productions of Choir Boy and Murder Ballad. His other credits include the Broadway productions of Cult of Love, The Rose Tattoo, Lobby Hero, Six Degrees of Separation, and Significant Other, among others.

The creative team for Queens includes Marsha Ginsberg (Scenic Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Ben Stanton (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Original Music & Sound Design), J. Jared Janas (Wig, Hair & Makeup Design), Jane Guyer Fujita (Dialect Coach), Rocío Mendez (Fight Choreographer), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (Casting) and Katie Ailinger (Production Stage Manager).

