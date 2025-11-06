MTC'S QUEENS Extends for Additional Week Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manhattan Theatre Club will present a one week extension for their Off-Broadway production of Queens by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, and directed by Trip Cullman. The production will play an additional week through December 7, 2025 at New York City Center Stage I. Read the reviews for the production HERE!

Queens is an epic drama about hunting for the American Dream, finding family, and facing the ghosts you left behind. In an illegal basement apartment in Queens, multiple generations of immigrant women fight to launch a new life. But when a young Ukrainian woman comes searching for the mother who abandoned her years ago, she forces a reckoning with the impossible choices the women made to survive. Queens chronicles the strivers who sacrificed whole worlds for the chance at something remarkable.



The cast features Brooke Bloom, Anna Chlumsky, Sharlene Cruz, Marin Ireland, Julia Lester, Nadine Malouf, Andrea Syglowski, and Nicole Villamil.