Punchdrunk Teams Up With 'Pokemon Go' Creator Niantic For New Virtual Reality Experiences

Punchdrunk has announced that they are working in partnership Niantic to develop the next generation of live experience.

"Since the launch of Sleep No More in New York we've often heard audiences comparing the show to a game," the company said in a statement on their website. "It's an idea that's fascinated us for some time and led us to imagine what would happen if we integrated game mechanics and digital technology into our work."

Niantic's Real World Platform will give Punchdrunk the opportunity to take their work outside of buildings and into the world around you.

"Across multiple projects, we want to bend the rules of genre and redefine the norms of mobile gaming. Our hope is that together, we can create something no one else can."

Further details have yet to be announced about the project, but to keep up with the latest news sign up to Punchdrunk's newsletter.

Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You