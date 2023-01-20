Public Theater Appoints Alexa Smith as Senior Director of Anti-Racism, Equity, and Belonging

The Public Theater has announced Alexa Smith as the Senior Director of Anti-Racism, Equity, and Belonging!

The creation of this role builds upon The Public's commitment to being an anti-racist and equitable institution and is a key component of the company's Anti-Racism and Cultural Transformation Plan.

Alexa officially joins The Public on March 6th.

Learn more about the company's Anti-Racism and Cultural Transformation plan here.

