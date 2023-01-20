Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Public Theater Appoints Alexa Smith as Senior Director of Anti-Racism, Equity, and Belonging

The creation of this role builds upon The Public’s commitment to being an anti-racist and equitable institution.

Jan. 20, 2023  
The Public Theater has announced Alexa Smith as the Senior Director of Anti-Racism, Equity, and Belonging!

The creation of this role builds upon The Public's commitment to being an anti-racist and equitable institution and is a key component of the company's Anti-Racism and Cultural Transformation Plan.

Alexa officially joins The Public on March 6th.

Learn more about the company's Anti-Racism and Cultural Transformation plan here.

Conceived over 60 years ago as one of the nation's first nonprofit theaters, The Public has long operated on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham, The Public's wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work at its landmark home at Astor Place, Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park, the Mobile Unit touring throughout New York City's five boroughs, Public Forum, Under the Radar, Public Lab, Public Works, Public Shakespeare Initiative, and Joe's Pub. Since premiering HAIR in 1967, The Public continues to create the canon of American Theater and is currently represented on Broadway by the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ain't No Mo' by Obie Award winner Jordan E. Cooper. Their programs and productions can also be seen regionally across the country and around the world. The Public has received 60 Tony Awards, 184 Obie Awards, 56 Drama Desk Awards, 59 Lortel Awards, 34 Outer Critic Circle Awards, 13 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards, 62 AUDELCO Awards, 6 Antonyo Awards, and 6 Pulitzer Prizes.



