Proscaenium Theatre Company to Launch Opening Season With Origins Theatre Festival

Proscaenium Theatre Company will launch its opening season with Origins Theatre Festival, celebrating emerging artists from the BIPOC community innovating in the arts. The festival is currently seeking new plays for developmental readings. Four finalists will receive a reading, to further develop their work, and will be presented during the two days of the festival at the Off-Broadway house, The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, also known as The 47th Street Theater. The theater company will provide 10 hours of rehearsal and a director to work with each playwright. One of the four finalists' plays will be chosen to be part of Proscenium Theatre Company's following season.

With Origins Theatre Festival, Proscaenium Theatre Company is looking to support and give the stage to emerging and established artists that are part of the BIPOC community and provide support in the conception of new works. The festival seeks to celebrate artists that highlight their communities in their work and artists looking to innovate and make a positive impact through the arts.

Submissions for the festival are open to everyone who is part of the BIPOC community at a national and international level. Emerging and established artists are encouraged to apply. Submissions can be sent in English and/or Spanish. Submissions are open until July 15th at 11:59 pm. For more information, questions and inquiries email origins@proscaenium.com or go to proscaenium.com/origins.

Origins Theatre Festival will be presented at the Off-Broadway house, The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, on West 47th Street on October 12th and 13th, 2024.

