Priscilla Lopez to Join PEN PALS Opposite Pauletta Pearson at the DR2

Tony Award winner Priscilla Lopez will join Pauletta Pearson Washington in Michael Griffo’s heartwarming play Pen Pals, taking on the roles of Mags and Bernie. Directed by Suzanne Barabas, Pen Pals features a dazzling rotating cast and celebrates the enduring power of friendship through handwritten letters exchanged over five decades. Ms. Lopez and Ms. Washington will begin performances October 15–26 at the DR2 Theatre.

Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals invites audiences into the lives of Bernie and Mags—two women whose bond, forged in adolescence, endures for decades without them ever meeting in person. A story of connection, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between friends, Pen Pals is as poignant as it is powerful.

Broadway: Pippin (also toured the US and played Tokyo), original Camila Rosario in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, Nilo Cruz's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Anna in the Tropics, Harpo Marx in A Day in Hollywood A Night in the Ukraine (Tony Award for Best Featured Actress), original Diana Morales in A Chorus Line (OBIE Award, Tony Award nomination), where she introduced the songs "Nothing" and "What I Did For Love.” Lincoln Center Theater: The Gardens of Anuncia, The Skin of Our Teeth. Select Television: Recurring on B Positive and Law & Order: SVU; New Amsterdam, Blindspot, Madam Secretary. Film: Jennifer Lopez's mother in Maid in Manhattan, Center Stage, Musical Chairs, Swimming with the Fishes, Christmas Again, Humor Me, Looks to Kill.