Previews For WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME Begin 6/13 At The Public Theater

The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham) will begin performances for the acclaimed production WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME on Thursday, June 13 with a Joseph Papp Free Preview.

Written and performed by David Cale, with music co-written with Matthew Dean Marsh, the musical memoir is directed by Robert Falls, in a co-production with Goodman Theatre. Cale's acclaimed autobiographical solo-show runs 90 minutes and plays through Sunday, July 14, with an official opening on Thursday, June 27.

Growing up, writer/performer David Cale escaped his parents' fraught marriage by singing in his bedroom and tending to birds in his backyard animal hospital. Lush songs, featuring a six-piece orchestra, and an intimate portrait of his mother unite in Cale's vivid musical memoir of hope, family, and transcendence. Cale returns to The Public after appearing in Deep in a Dream of You and The Total Bent.

The musicians joining Matthew Dean Marsh (Co-Composer/Music Director/Piano) include John Blevins (Trumpet), Josh Henderson (Viola), Tyler Hsieh (Clarinet), Tomina Parvanova (Harp), and Jessica Wang (Cello).

WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME features scenic design by Kevin Depinet; costume design by Paul Marlow; lighting design by Jennifer Tipton; sound design by Mikhail Fiksel; and arrangements and music direction by Matthew Dean Marsh.

WE'RE ONLY ALIVE FOR A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME is made possible with the generous support of piece by piece productions.





