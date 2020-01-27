Playwrights Horizons Has Named Kyle Sircus Associate Managing Director

Playwrights Horizons (Artistic Director Tim Sanford, Managing Director Leslie Marcus) has promoted Kyle Sircus, currently the Off-Broadway theater's Director of Marketing, to the newly created position of Associate Managing Director, effective immediately. The promotion recognizes the growing role Sircus has had within the organization over the last several years, focusing on institutional advancement, strategic planning, and digital innovation, in addition to continuing to oversee the organization's robust marketing operations.

Sircus joined Playwrights Horizons as Director of Marketing in September 2014. During his tenure, he has transformed Playwrights Horizons' marketing department into a highly innovative operation, galvanizing the company's strong digital strategy with original content that attracts and engages audiences and contextualizes the institution's onstage work. He played a central role in Playwrights Horizons' collaboration with the design agency Pentagram to launch a new identity for the theater: an evolving set of logos, handwritten by the playwrights whose work the institution develops and produces. He also played a key role in securing two major grants for digital audience engagement aimed at bringing younger and more diverse communities, from across and beyond New York City, into deeper connection with Playwrights Horizons' body of work both onsite and, increasingly, online. He has strengthened the theater's ticketing strategies and accessibility services, including for young audiences (making Playwrights Horizons membership free for those under 35) and the hearing impaired (launching an expanded captioning program powered by GalaPro, which allows patrons to view captions on their smartphones/devices).

Leslie Marcus, Managing Director of Playwrights Horizons, said, "During his tenure, Kyle has had a significant impact on Playwrights Horizons. He has dramatically expanded the scope and depth of our overall marketing, communication, and outreach efforts. We have leaped to the forefront of digital communications under his guidance, and we have become a much more analytical and data-driven operation. We have never had the role of Associate Managing Director within our organizational structure, and this title acknowledges the leadership role Kyle is already playing as a thought-leader and an innovator. He brings conviction and enormous expertise to his work, as well as a deep love of our mission and the writers we serve."

Playwrights Horizons Board Chair Judith O. Rubin said, "Throughout Kyle's five years at Playwrights Horizons, he has been instrumental in expanding our audience, deepening their engagement with our work, and extending the impact of our productions. He has reshaped the marketing department, and has proven an exceptionally wise collaborator. We are enormously pleased to recognize his growing role in the organization."

Sircus said, "I am excited by the opportunity to deepen my relationship with Playwrights, which has become my professional home. Bolstering our singular mission-to share the stories of today by the writers of tomorrow with audiences that reflect the vibrancy of our world-is relevant and energizing work. I am grateful to the Board of Trustees and the senior staff leadership for their confidence in me, and look forward to working even more closely with them as we build the future of Playwrights together."

Kyle Sircus came to Playwrights Horizons, from Berkeley Repertory Theatre in Berkeley, CA, where he served as Marketing Manager and focused on strategic partnerships, digital strategy, and audience engagement for the company. Sircus is a native of Chicago, IL, and a graduate of Tufts University.





