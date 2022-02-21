Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PIMCOMEDY, THE MUSICAL Extends To April 28

Fashion designer, painter and musician PimComedy hosts a 90 minute journey deep into the mind of the creator.

Feb. 21, 2022  

PimComedy The Musical has been extended through April 28 , 2022 at the Actors Temple Theater.

PimComedy the Musical, a story of Darkness to light. Much suffering and depression, a black hole. No light and no love, just darkness. Many demons in the Air, many demons up above. So much darkness, no happiness. Sadness and no empathy, only demons. No happy , no sad. Just emptiness.

Joy, is it possible? Is happiness possible? I am not sure. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. What is it? What is the light? Happiness and joy? I cannot be. There cannot be any happiness in the world. Just sadness and depression. Is joy possible?

Exploring the visual and musical themes of heaven and hell, light and dark, colors, laughter and the hilarity of death, he offers a partnership into the process of beautification. Set in an east village artist's studio among mixed media portraits, PimComedy performs his songs as if to a group of fellow painters. He mixes in amongst them and tells the story of his work, and in doing so, reveals a secret that will take your breath away.

Playing at the Actors Temple Theater, purchase tickets at https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/PimComedy-The-Musical/Overview.

Learn more at www.thesetnyc.com.


