Phylicia Rashad Joins Emily Mann and Jean Lichty to Kick Off Tennessee Williams' 110th Birthday Celebration

La Femme Theatre Productions' presentation of Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann, was initially streamed this past December and raised nearly $17K for The Actors Fund. La Femme is presenting an Encore streaming of The Night of the Iguana in celebration of Tennessee Williams's 110th birthday on March 26, 2021. The event will begin March 25 at 7 PM with La Femme's executive director Jean Lichty, "In Conversation" with Tony-nominee and Theater Hall of Fame-inductee, director Emily Mann and five-time Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad. Iguana will stream through March 28, 2021. Encore tickets range from $15 - $250. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit Stellartickets.com.

The presentation will feature Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Dylan McDermott (Netflix's "Hollywood") as Reverand Shannon, Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad (Broadway's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Maxine, Roberta Maxwell (Broadway's Summer and Smoke) as Judith Fellowes, Tony nominee, Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Austin Pendleton (Broadway's Choir Boy) as Nonno, Jean Lichty (Off-Broadway's A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, The Traveling Lady) as Hannah, with Keith Randolph Smith (Broadway's Jitney, American Psycho) as Jake, Carmen Berkeley (Off-Broadway's Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) as Charlotte, Eliud Kauffman (Roundabout Theatre's 72 Miles to Go) as Hank, Julio Macias (Netflix's "On My Block") as Pancho, Stephanie Schmiderer (No Exit, The Human Voice) as Frau Fahrenkopf, Bradley James Tejeda (Broadway's The Inheritance) as Pedro, and John Hans Tester (Amazon's "Hunters") as Herr Fahrenkopf.

In Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana, a defrocked clergyman encounters inside disturbances amid outside disturbances during one stormy night at the Costa Verde Hotel in Acapulco as the world prepares for World War II. After four women of different ages and backgrounds, along with a 97-year-old poet, engage in the clergyman's spiritual struggles, their lives leap dramatically forward. And the catalytic, defrocked clergyman survives the night.

"Thrilled to see how well received our initial presentation of Tennessee Williams's 'The Night of the Iguana' was and very thankful that we were able to raise $17K for the indispensable work of The Actors Fund, we at La Femme are eager to do more. So, La Femme will celebrate Tennesee on his 110th birthday with an encore benefit presentation of one of his most venerated plays,with the brilliant Emily Mann at the helm of an extraordinary cast."

- Jean Lichty, La Femme Executive Director

The creative team includes Beowulf Boritt (Set / Background Design), Darron L West (Music and Sound Effects), Amy Stoller (Dramaturg and Language Consultant), Stephanie Klapper (Casting Director), Cheryl Mintz (Production Stage Manager), and LDK Productions/ Lisa Dozier King (General Management).