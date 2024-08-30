Photos: The York Theatre Company's NOW COMES THE FUN PART (THE HOW-THE-F*#K-DID-I-GET-THIS-OLD MUSICAL)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The York Theatre Company is presenting Now Comes the Fun Part (The How-the-f*#k-did-I-get-this-old Musical). See photos from the show!

Opening the Fall 2024 New2NY Series, the show features a book by James Hindman and Lynne Halliday, lyrics by Mark Waldrop, and music by Jeffrey Lodin. Now Comes the Fun Part is a hilarious look at the appalling indignities and rude awakenings that await anyone lucky enough to make it past that dreaded AARP birthday.

From the first colonoscopy to early retirement (the pros and the cons!), from empty nesting to wading back into the dating scene, it’s a musical celebration of life’s third trimester. You’ll laugh…You’ll cry…You’ll throw out your back laughing and crying! And rest assured: if you can’t relate to any of this now, you will soon!

Now Comes the Fun Part is directed by Mark Waldrop with music direction by Jeffrey Lodin. The cast will include Aisha de Haas, George Dvorsky, Rebecca Eichenberger, and Eddie Korbich.

Performances begin Wednesday evening, August 28, 2024 and continue for 7 performances only through September 1, 2024. Opening Night will be Thursday evening, August 29, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.





Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

