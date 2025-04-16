Soho Rep Will Host Spring Gala This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Soho Rep will host its Spring Gala this month. Join in on April 21 at 6 pm for an evening at the Edison Ballroom honoring Soho Rep's Board Chair Victoria Meakin. The event will feature a special introduction from Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. The event is directed by Cheo Bourne.

Soho Rep is honoring Victoria Meakin for five terrific years of service as Board Chair! Additionally, as a bold and successful entrepreneur Victoria is an expert at leading organizations through key moments of growth and change, and Soho Rep is both approaching its 50th Anniversary Season and entering a new phase of evolution and capacity building as we embark on a space sharing partnership with Playwrights Horizons and start a search for our next longterm home. Finally, in addition to bringing important art into the world in her role at the theater, Victoria is a passionate political activist who shares the theater’s deep values of civic and social engagement, which are more important to uplift than ever.

Ticket and table purchases for this year’s Spring Fete will provide the company with much-needed funds to support ambitious and socially-relevant upcoming premieres by Nia Akilah Robinson and Jordan Tannahill and enable us to pay the creative teams for both productions a living wage.

To submit your ticket or table purchase via mail, click here to download the reply form or contact devo@sohorep.org or 212-941-8632 ext. 201.

