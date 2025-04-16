Cast Set For Jordan Tannahill's PRINCE F****T at Playwrights Horizons

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jordan Tannahill's Prince Faggot will make its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in Spring 2025. The cast has been announced for the production, which begins next month.

The cast will include Rachel Crowl, K. Todd Freeman, David Greenspan, Mihir Kumar, John McCrea, and N’yomi Allure Stewart.

In this meta-theatrical satire, an ensemble of queer, trans, and nonbinary performers reckon with how the forces of power, privilege, and colonization play upon their lives as the playwright offers a central provocation: what if queer people dared to imagine a future monarch having a life that resembled their own?

Written by Jordan Tannahill and directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury, performances will run May 30 - July 06, 2025 at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater.

Comments