BEAR GREASE to Have New York Premiere Off Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre

Bear Grease will be making its New York premiere in an open-ended run Off Broadway at St. Luke’s Theatre this summer. An all native twist to the 1978 classic, “Grease,” the production is written by Crystle Lightning and Henry Cloud Andrade and directed by Crystle Lightning – and begins previews Tuesday June 10.

Bear Grease isn’t just a musical — it’s a full-blown Indigenous celebration wrapped in leather jackets, high-octane humor, and powwow beats. A fearless, funny, and deeply heartfelt reimagining of Grease, this “rez-ed up” remix swaps 1950s Greasers and Pink Ladies for a cast that proudly spotlights Indigenous language, music, and moves. It’s a cultural joyride that’s as hilarious as it is healing. From the first drumbeat to the final bow, Bear Grease radiates with energy. The cast doesn’t just perform — they represent. They’re storytellers, comedians, and cultural ambassadors serving up traditional dance with a twist, and original songs that blend powwow rhythms with Broadway flair.

At its heart, Bear Grease is a love letter to indigenous cultures, languages, and traditions, woven together with humor, music, and dance. Our cast brings traditional knowledge from all over Turtle Island (Enoch Cree Nation, Beaver First Nation, Big Stone Cree Nation, Frog Lake, Muskeg Lake, Gift Lake, Mvskoke, and Navajo Nation), and the show honors those teachings with care and respect.

Born on Treaty 6 territory in Alberta, land and traditional territories of the Nehiyaw (Cree), Denesuline’ (Dene), Nakota Sioux (Stoney), Anishinaabe (Saulteaux) and Niitsitapi (Blackfoot), Bear Grease was written out of necessity. The lack of authentic opportunities for Indigenous peoples in theatre, film, and TV demanded a response, and that response was this production—a home-brewed, grassroots Indigenous musical that has since grown into a touring phenomenon.



Cree Nêhiyawêwin language is embedded in several songs, including Wichihin, a Cree rendition of “Stand by Me”, beautifully sung by Tammy Rae Lamouche (Rezzo). Powwow dancers bring “Bear Grease Lightning” to life with Traditional, Grass, Chicken, and Fancy dance styles. Every night, Bryce Morin (Enoch Cree Nation) moves audiences with “Hopelessly Devoted”, performed in a Round Dance hand drum style.

Over the past several years, Bear Grease has performed at over 200 venues across North America - in big-city theatres, community centers, powwow grounds, and everywhere in between, proving that Indigenous stories are not just relevant — they are essential.

