Photos: The York Theatre Company Presents the World Premiere of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME

The Jerusalem Syndrome is the winner of the Kleban Prize and The Theatre for the American Musical Award.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

The York Theatre Company presents the World Premiere of The Jerusalem Syndrome, a musical comedy of biblical proportions, with book & lyrics by Laurence Holzman and Felicia Needleman and music by Kyle Rosen. See photos from the meet and greet below. 

Directed by Don Stephenson with music direction by Miles Plant and choreography by Alex Sanchez, performances are set to begin Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30PM for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, December 31, 2023 at The Theatre at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. For elevator, enter on Lexington between 76th and 75th, to the right of St. Jean’s.) Opening Night is set for Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00PM. 

The Jerusalem Syndrome is an original musical comedy that explores a real-life psychological malady that causes tourists in Israel—over 200 every year!—to suffer mental breakdowns and suddenly come to believe that they are characters from the Bible. Meet an inept tour guide who turns into Moses, a professor in a troubled marriage who thinks she’s Abraham’s wife Sarah, and a resort tycoon with daddy issues who might be Jesus…not to mention multiple Virgin Marys and the Lord Herself. The Jerusalem Syndrome is an outrageous romp, but it is also a story of hope in which the characters come to see that today, just like in the times of their biblical alter egos, miracles are happening all around us. The Jerusalem Syndrome is the winner of the Kleban Prize and The Theatre for the American Musical Award.

The cast of 18 includes: Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You, York’s Enter Laughing), Dana Costello (Finding Neverland, York’s Enter Laughing), Scott Cote (The Play That Goes Wrong), Andrea Fleming, James D. Gish (Wicked), Alan H. Green (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, York’s Lord Tom), Danielle Lee James (The Lightning Thief), John Jellison (Come From Away), Josh Lamon (The Prom), Garrett Long (The Music Man, York’s Is There Life After High School?), Karen Murphy (The Visit, York’s My Vaudeville Man), Jeffrey Schecter (Fiddler on the Roof), Jennifer Smith (Anastasia, York’s Darling of The Day), Chandler Sinks, Pablo Torres (¡Americano!), Curtis Wiley (Ain’t Too Proud, York’s Rothschild and Sons), Lenny Wolpe (The Drowsy Chaperone, York’s Dear World), and Laura Woyasz (Wicked). 

The creative team is James Morgan (Scenic Design), Rob Denton (Lighting Design), Fan Zhang (Costume Design), Meghan O’Beirne (Assistant Costume Design), Josh Liebert (Sound Design), Caite Hevner (Projection Design), Amanda Joshi (Associate Director), Alexa Racioppi (Associate Choreographer), and Vincent Gunn (Associate Scenic Design). Casting is by Geoff Josselson.

“This is a very funny new musical comedy and we’ve nurtured it along for a number of years. That the authors are all longtime friends of ours is particularly wonderful. We look forward to presenting it in Felicia Needleman’s memory,” said James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director. “Come and celebrate the holidays with us at this outrageous romp filled with hummable tunes, belly laughs and a surprising dose of hope.”  

The Jerusalem Syndrome will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with 2:30pm performances Saturday & Sunday. PLEASE NOTE: There are no performances on Thanksgiving Day, November 23 and Christmas Day, December 25. 

Tickets for The Jerusalem Syndrome are now available and are priced at $65 - $95 (plus $4 convenience fee). York Members receive Priority Seating and Discounted Tickets. Tickets may be purchased by visiting OvationTix at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday – Friday 12:00PM – 5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR

 




