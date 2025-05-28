Photos: The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Hosts Star-Studded HOLD 'EM IN HARLEM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last week (May 22nd), The Classical Theatre of Harlem welcomed artists, philanthropists, and poker lovers to the seventh annual Hold ‘Em in Harlem fundraiser—a high-energy evening of Texas Hold ’Em, community, and culture held at the stunning Renaissance New York Harlem Hotel. Check out photos from the event.

The event, benefiting CTH’s 2025 season and its free Uptown Shakespeare in the Park programming, drew an enthusiastic crowd of supporters from across the performing arts community. Notable guests included Brenda Braxton, Russell Hornsby, David Zayas, Grantham Coleman, Jamie Hector, Kevin “Dotcom” Brown, Laila Robins, Felix Solis, and Billy Crudup, who joined in the night’s festivities and showed their support for Harlem’s leading classical theatre company.

Guests enjoyed an exciting poker tournament, curated cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and a lively auction featuring luxury items including a private cruise, a designer suit, a Bradford portrait experience, and exclusive dining packages.

Proceeds from the evening totaled over 100K and will support CTH’s upcoming summer production of MEMNON, a powerful reimagining of the ancient story of Ethiopia’s legendary king by playwright Will Power and director Carl Cofield. The production runs July 5–27, 2025 at Marcus Garvey Park.

The event also raised awareness of CTH’s recent loss of federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts due to changes in federal policy, underscoring the vital role of community support to keep the arts alive in Harlem.

Photo Credit: Joshua Pyram/The Classical Theatre of Harlem.

