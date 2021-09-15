Photos: The Cast of MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION Meets the Press

Gingold Theatrical Group will return to live, in-person performance with a rare revival of Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession starring Robert Cuccioli, David Lee Huynh, Alvin Keith, Nicole King, Raphael Nash Thompson, and Tony® Award winner Karen Ziemba as Mrs. Warren. Katya Collazo and Max Roll will serve as understudies. The design team will include Brian Prather, scenic design; Asa Benally, costumes; Jamie Roderick, lighting; and Frederick Kennedy, sound. April Kline will serve as production stage manager.

Directed by David Staller, this limited Off-Broadway engagement will begin performances on Tuesday October 12th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues) and continue through November 20th only. Opening Night is set for Wednesday October 27th.

Check out photos from press night below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



The Cast- Robert Cuccioli, Katya Cullazo, Alvin Keith, Nicole King, Karen Ziemba, Raphael Nash Thompson, David Lee Huynh and Max Roll



The Cast- Robert Cuccioli, Katya Cullazo, Alvin Keith, Nicole King, Karen Ziemba, Raphael Nash Thompson, David Lee Huynh and Max Roll



Robert Cuccioli, Alvin Keith, Karen Ziemba, Nicole King, Raphael Nash Thompson and David Lee Huynh



Robert Cuccioli, Alvin Keith, Karen Ziemba, Nicole King, Raphael Nash Thompson, David Staller and David Lee Huynh



Robert Cuccioli, Alvin Keith, Karen Ziemba, Nicole King, Raphael Nash Thompson, David Staller and David Lee Huynh



Robert Cuccioli, Katya Cullazo, Alvin Keith, Karen Ziemba, Nicole King, Raphael Nash Thompson, David Staller, Max Roll and David Lee Huynh



Karen Ziemba and Nicole King



Robert Cuccioli and Karen Ziemba



Robert Cuccioli and Karen Ziemba



Robert Cuccioli, Karen Ziemba and David Staller



Robert Cuccioli, Karen Ziemba and David Staller



Karen Ziemba



Robert Cuccioli



The Cast and Creative Team that includes Director David Staller, Cast Members Robert Cuccioli, Katya Cullazo, Alvin Keith, Nicole King, Karen Ziemba, Raphael Nash Thompson, David Lee Huynh and Max Roll and members of The Creative Team-Jennifer Steward, Alyce Stark, April Kline, Henery Wyand, Max Roll, Trevor Trotto, John Lant and Jade Doina