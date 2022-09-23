Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night

The production runs for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, October 16 at 2:30PM.

Sep. 23, 2022  

The York Theatre Company, in association with Riki Kane Larimer, presents an encore limited return engagement of the hit Off-Broadway musical Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a song and dance celebration featuring the music and lyrics of the legendary Irving Berlin which premiered last Fall.

Go inside opening night in the photos below!

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood was conceived, directed, and choreographed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner (42nd Street, Dames at Sea, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Ain't Broadway Grand), who received a 2022 Lucille Lortel award nomination for his choreography. Cheek to Cheek has a book by Barry Kleinbort (13 Things About Ed Carpolotti) and music direction and additional orchestrations by David Hancock Turner (York's Desperate Measures and Penelope, Irish Rep's The Butcher Boy).

The cast includes Jeremy Benton (42nd Street, Cagney at The York), Darien Crago (Holiday Inn, Irving Berlin's White Christmas), Kaitlyn Davidson (Cinderella, Bright Star), Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset, The Decline and Fall of the Entire World... at The York), Darrell T. Joe (Jesus Christ Superstar), and Melinda Porto (Off Broadway debut). Understudies are Corinne Munsch (A Chorus Line at Signature, Bullets Over Broadway on tour) and Sean Quinn (Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Cinderella).

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is running now, for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, October 16 at 2:30PM at The York's beautiful temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jeans (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues-elevator entrance on Lexington immediately south of St. Jeans). Opening Night is Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 7:00pm.

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of the most famous songs that the legendary Irving Berlin composed for the silver screen. Mr. Berlin understood the impact dance had on the public and his melodies, rhythms, and lyrics reflected his love of that art form. Six spectacular performers will showcase these magnificent songs and will also tell the stories behind the man who made the music that made the movies dance. Four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner directs and choreographs an evening featuring an array of classic Berlin tunes from such classic films as Top Hat, Alexander's Ragtime Band, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, White Christmas, and many more. Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and the Irving Berlin Estate and is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The York Theatre Company presents Cheek to Cheek
The York Theatre Company presents Cheek to Cheek

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
James Morgan (Producing Artistic Director)

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
James Morgan

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
The Orchestra-David Hancock Turner (Musical Director), Louis B. Crocco (Drums), Joseph Wallace (Bass), Noelle Rueschman (Reed 1) and Amy Griffiths (Reed 2)

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Darien Crago and Jeremy Benton

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
The Cast that includes-Jeremy Benton, Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson, Danny Gardner, Darrell T. Joe and Melinda Porto

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Melinda Porto, Darrell T. Joe, Darien Crago, Jeremy Benton, Kaitlyn Davidson and Danny Gardner

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Darrell T. Joe

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Darrell T. Joe

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Lee Roy Reams and Darrell T. Joe

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Lee Roy Reams and Darrell T. Joe

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Lee Roy Reams and Darrell T. Joe

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
The Orchestra-Joseph Wallace, Noelle Rueschman, David Hancock Turner, Louis B. Crocco and Amy Griffiths

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Darien Crago

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Darien Crago

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Danny Gardner, Darrell T. Joe, Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson, Jeremy Benton, Corinne Munsch, Sean Quinn and Melinda Porto

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Riki Kane Larimer joins the cast-Danny Gardner, Darrell T. Joe, Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson, Jeremy Benton, Corinne Munsch, Sean Quinn and Melinda Porto

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson, Melinda Porto and Corinne Munsch

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson, Melinda Porto and Corinne Munsch

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Darrell T. Joe, Danny Gardner, Jeremy Benton and Sean Quinn

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Darrell T. Joe, Danny Gardner, Jeremy Benton and Sean Quinn

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Kaitlyn Davidson

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Kaitlyn Davidson

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Melinda Porto

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Melinda Porto

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Corinne Munsch

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Corinne Munsch

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Jeremy Benton

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Jeremy Benton

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Jeremy Benton

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Danny Gardner

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Sean Quinn

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Sean Quinn

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Danny Gardner, Darrell T. Joe, Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson, Jeremy Benton, Corinne Munsch, Sean Quinn and Melinda Porto meeting Marilyn Maye

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Kaitlyn Davidson and Jeremy Benton

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Marilyn Maye and Lee Roy Reams join with the cast- Danny Gardner, Darrell T. Joe, Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson, Jeremy Benton, Corinne Munsch, Sean Quinn and Melinda Porto

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Danny Gardner, Lee Roy Reams, Darrell T. Joe and Jeremy Benton

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Danny Gardner, Lee Roy Reams, Darrell T. Joe and Jeremy Benton

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Kaitlyn Davidson and Marilyn Maye

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Kaitlyn Davidson and Marilyn Maye

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Richard Maltby, Jr. and Douglas Denoff

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Members of The York Theatre Board-Evans Haile, Riki Kane Larimer, James Morgan, Joan Ross Sorkin and W. David McCoy

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
James Morgan and Evans Haile with The York Theatre Staff-Nick Gerrity, Joseph Hayward, Shana Farr, Aaron Simms, Seth Christenfeld, Emily Drossell and Veronica Shea

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Klea Blackhurst and Lee Roy Reams
Penny Fuller, Klea Blackhurst, Marilyn Maye and Lee Roy Reams

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Richard Maltby, Jr., Penny Fuller, Klea Blackhurst, Marilyn Maye and Lee Roy Reams

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Richard Maltby, Jr., Penny Fuller, Klea Blackhurst, Marilyn Maye, Cecilia Lin and Lee Roy Reams

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Evans Haile and cast members from The Big Apple Circus and Cirque de Soleil-Andrea Murillo and Kyle Driggs

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Penny Fuller and Barry Kleinbort (Book)

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Ken Waissman and Randie Levine-Miller

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
Jamie deRoy and Richard Maltby, Jr.

 

Photos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: The Cast of CHEEK TO CHEEK Celebrates Opening Night
September 23, 2022

The York Theatre Company, in association with Riki Kane Larimer, presents an encore limited return engagement of the hit Off-Broadway musical Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a song and dance celebration featuring the music and lyrics of the legendary Irving Berlin which premiered last Fall. Go inside opening night in the photos here!
