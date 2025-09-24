Photos: THIS IS NOT A DRILL Opens at The York Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The York Theatre Company has opened the world premiere of THIS IS NOT A DRILL, now playing a five-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s Theatre at St. Jean’s (150 East 76th Street). Check out photos from opening night!

With book by Holly Doubet and Joseph McDonough, music and lyrics by Holly Doubet, Kathy Babylon, and John Vester, and direction and choreography by Gabriel Barre, the new musical runs through October 11.

Inspired by terrifying true events that Doubet experienced in 2018, the musical takes audiences inside the chaos of a morning in Hawaii when an emergency alert warned of an incoming missile attack. As fear grips the island, strangers and loved ones alike confront both mortality and humanity, set against a soaring and heartfelt score.

The production stars Cáitlín Burke, Victor E. Chan, Bill Coyne, Matthew Curiano, Chris Doubet, Gary Edwards, Felicia Finley, Kelvin Moon Loh, Sam Poon, Lukas Poost, Marianne Tatum, and Aurelia Williams, with swings Xavier Reyes and T. Shyvonne Stewart.

Photo Credit: Shawn Salley