Photos: THIS IS NOT A DRILL Opens at The York Theatre

The world premiere musical runs through October 11 at Theatre at St. Jean’s.

By: Sep. 24, 2025
The York Theatre Company has opened the world premiere of THIS IS NOT A DRILL, now playing a five-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway’s Theatre at St. Jean’s (150 East 76th Street). Check out photos from opening night!

With book by Holly Doubet and Joseph McDonough, music and lyrics by Holly Doubet, Kathy Babylon, and John Vester, and direction and choreography by Gabriel Barre, the new musical runs through October 11. 

Inspired by terrifying true events that Doubet experienced in 2018, the musical takes audiences inside the chaos of a morning in Hawaii when an emergency alert warned of an incoming missile attack. As fear grips the island, strangers and loved ones alike confront both mortality and humanity, set against a soaring and heartfelt score.

The production stars Cáitlín Burke, Victor E. Chan, Bill Coyne, Matthew Curiano, Chris Doubet, Gary Edwards, Felicia Finley, Kelvin Moon Loh, Sam Poon, Lukas Poost, Marianne Tatum, and Aurelia Williams, with swings Xavier Reyes and T. Shyvonne Stewart.

Photo Credit: Shawn Salley

Chris Doubet
Chris Doubet

Photos: THIS IS NOT A DRILL Opens at The York Theatre Image
Gary Edwards, Aurelia Williams, Xavier Reyes, Sam Poon, Kelvin Moon Loh, Marianne Tatum, Chris Doubet, Victor E. Chan, Lukas Poost, Caitlin Burke, Matt Curiano, David Joh

Photos: THIS IS NOT A DRILL Opens at The York Theatre Image

Photos: THIS IS NOT A DRILL Opens at The York Theatre Image

Photos: THIS IS NOT A DRILL Opens at The York Theatre Image
Joseph Hayward and Company

Photos: THIS IS NOT A DRILL Opens at The York Theatre Image

Photos: THIS IS NOT A DRILL Opens at The York Theatre Image
Douglas J. Cohen

Xavier Reyes
Xavier Reyes

Photos: THIS IS NOT A DRILL Opens at The York Theatre Image

Marianne Tatum
Marianne Tatum

Photos: THIS IS NOT A DRILL Opens at The York Theatre Image

Victor E. Chan
Victor E. Chan

Photos: THIS IS NOT A DRILL Opens at The York Theatre Image

Lukas Poost
Lukas Poost

Photos: THIS IS NOT A DRILL Opens at The York Theatre Image

Bill Coyne
Bill Coyne

Aurelia Williams
Aurelia Williams

(left to right) Richard Maltby Jr., Joseph Hayward, Gretchen Cryer
(left to right) Richard Maltby Jr., Joseph Hayward, Gretchen Cryer

Caitlin Burke
Caitlin Burke



