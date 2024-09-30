Photos: THE BLOOD QUILT Rehearsals at Lincoln Center Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, September 27, the cast, crew, and creative team gathered for the first rehearsal of the Lincoln Center Theater production of THE BLOOD QUILT. The play is written by Katori Hall and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. THE BLOOD QUILT will begin previews Wednesday, October 30 and open on Thursday, November 21 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.



THE BLOOD QUILT will feature Lauren E. Banks, Crystal Dickinson, Mirirai, Adrienne C. Moore, and Susan Kelechi Watson. The play will have sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Jiyoun Chang, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Theresa Flanagan will be the Stage Manager.

Gathering at their childhood island home off the coast of Georgia, four sisters meet to create a family quilt to honor their recently deceased mother. When their reunion turns into a reading of their mother's will, everyone must grapple with a troubling inheritance. Stitched with history, ritual, laughter and tears, will their “blood quilt” bind the family together or tear them apart forever? THE BLOOD QUILT had its premiere at Arena Stage in Washington, DC.

