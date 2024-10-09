Photos: SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED Opens At Brooklyn Academy of Music

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Last night, BAM (The Brooklyn Academy of Music) celebrated the Opening Night of the world premiere musical Safety Not Guaranteed, which plays a limited Off-Broadway engagement through October 20 at the BAM Harvey Theater. See photos from inside opening night.

Inspired by Derek Connolly’s acclaimed indie film of the same name, Safety Not Guaranteed features music and lyrics by Guster’s Ryan Miller, in an exhilarating stage adaptation by Drama Desk Award winner Nick Blaemire (Glory Days, Space Dogs), directed by two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans (Home, Farmhouse/Whorehouse). Miller, founding member and lead singer of the band Guster, wrote the score for the original film, which began his career as a film and television composer – he now adds theater composer to the list, with the world premiere of the stage musical.

Safety Not Guaranteed follows Darius, a young journalist who sets out to make her name by digging into an outrageous classified ad seeking someone willing to travel back in time. Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen) lead the cast as Darius and Kenneth, the roles played by Aubrey Plaza and Mark Duplass in the original film. They are joined in the world premiere cast by Ashley Pérez Flanagan as Liz, Pomme Koch as Jeff, Rohan Kymal as Arnau, and John-Michael Lyles as Tristan.

Safety Not Guaranteed features set design by the award-winning Krit Robinson, costume design is by the award-winning Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Obie award winner Reza Behjat, and composition and sound design by multi-Tony nominee Drew Levy. Assistant direction is by Isabel Perry, casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA, Steve Cuffio is the illusionist, and fight direction is by Drew Leary.  Safety Not Guaranteed is stage managed by Alyssa K. "AK" Howard and assistant stage managed by Alfredo Macias.

Tickets are available at BAM.org or by calling BAM Ticket Services 718.636.4100. Tickets start at $35.

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky

Johann George, Alanna Saunders, and Vincent Michael

Nick Blaemire, Rohan Kymal, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Taylor Trensch, Ryan Miller, Alanna Saunders, John-Michael Lyles, Pomme Koch, Vincent Michael, and Johann George

Amy Cassello and Gina Duncan

Taylor Trensch

Nick Blaemire

Colin Trevorrow

Ryan Miller, Lee Sunday Evans, and Nick Blaemire

Adam Chanler- Berat

Kyle Beltran

Lee Sunday Evans

Jack Falahee

Gina Duncan

Peter Saraf

Greg Hildrethattends

Pomme Koch, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, and Ashley Pérez Flanagan

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe

Ryan Miller and Nick Blaemire

Nick Blaemire

Rohan Kymal, John-Michael Lyles, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Taylor Trensch, Pomme Koch, Vincent Michael, Johann George, and Alanna Saunders

Rohan Kymal, John-Michael Lyles, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Pomme Koch, and Taylor Trensch

Ryan Miller

Taylor Trensch and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe

Taylor Trensch

Ashley Pérez Flanagan

Pomme Koch

Rohan Kymal

John-Michael Lyles




