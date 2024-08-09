Photos: Richard Maltby, Jr. & David Shire And Didi Conn Visit THE SABBATH GIRL At 59E59 Theaters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The songwriting team of Richard Maltby, Jr. & David Shire and Didi Conn attended a recent performance of "The Sabbath Girl, The Musical" at 59E59 Theaters. They congratulated the cast and creative team in the theatre lobby following the performance. Check out a photo from their visit!

Penguin Rep Theatre (Joe Brancato, Artistic Director; Andrew M. Horn, Executive Director), is presenting the Off Broadway premiere of A Sabbath Girl: A New Musical, with book by Cary Gitter, lyrics by Neil Berg and Cary Gitter, music by Neil Berg, and conceived and directed by Joe Brancato. Performances began Tuesday, July 23, 2024, for a limited engagement through September 1, 2024, at 59E59 Theaters - Theater A (59 East 59th Street between Madison and Park Aves). Opening Night was Sunday, July 28 2024, at 8:00PM.

In The Sabbath Girl, Angie Mastrantoni has a lot going for her: her own art gallery, a new apartment, but not much time for romance … until a neighbor unexpectedly knocks on her door. A sparkling new musical about big-city life and the possibility of finding love when you’re least looking for it – maybe even right down the hall.” The Sabbath Girl had its world premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, NY this past May.

The cast of The Sabbath Girl is Marilyn Caserta ( Six -Theatre World Award), Diana DiMarzio (The Visit, Sweeney Todd), Rory Max Kaplan (Jersey Boys, A Bronx Tale), Lauren Singerman (Caroline, Or Change, Forbidden Broadway) and Max Wolkowitz (Indecent, My Name is Asher Lev).

The creative team is Christopher and Justin Swader (set design), Gregory Gale (costume design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), and Kwamina Biney (sound design), Buffy Cardoza (properties), Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (musical supervision & arrangements), Matthew Lowy (musical direction), Alex Wise (orchestrations), Ryan Kasprzak (movement consultant). The production stage manager is Michael Palmer.

“After the success of the original play The Sabbath Girl, it was hard to put those wondrous characters to bed,” shares Mr. Brancato. “I believed each had a heart to be further embraced, and a song to be heard. I brought the gifted Cary Gitter and the immensely talented Neil Berg together, of course in the true Italian and Jewish traditions of over a family meal, to introduce my hope to bring such a musical to life. What followed was a most joyous collaboration and productive journey as we joined forces with Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, resulting in what you will see and hear tonight!”



Richard Maltby, Jr., David Shire and Didi Conn with the cast and creative team of The Sabbath Girl

