Photos: Penguin Rep's THE SABBATH GIRL at 59E59 Theaters

Penguin Rep Theatre's Off-Broadway premiere of A Sabbath Girl: A New Musical, with book by Cary Gitter, lyrics by Neil Berg and Cary Gitter, music by Neil Berg, and conceived and directed by Joe Brancato, is currently running through September 1, 2024, at 59E59 Theaters - Theater A (59 East 59th Street between Madison and Park Aves). Opening Night is tonight, Sunday, July 28 2024, at 8:00PM.

Check out production photos below!

In The Sabbath Girl, Angie Mastrantoni has a lot going for her: her own art gallery, a new apartment, but not much time for romance … until a neighbor unexpectedly knocks on her door. A sparkling new musical about big-city life and the possibility of finding love when you’re least looking for it – maybe even right down the hall.” The Sabbath Girl had its world premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, NY this past May.

The cast of The Sabbath Girl is Marilyn Caserta ( Six -Theatre World Award), Diana DiMarzio (The Visit, Sweeney Todd), Rory Max Kaplan (Jersey Boys, A Bronx Tale), Lauren Singerman (Caroline, Or Change, Forbidden Broadway) and Max Wolkowitz (Indecent, My Name is Asher Lev).

The creative team is Christopher and Justin Swader (set design), Gregory Gale (costume design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), and Kwamina Biney (sound design), Buffy Cardoza (properties), Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (musical supervision & arrangements), Matthew Lowy (musical direction), Alex Wise (orchestrations), Ryan Kasprzak (movement consultant). The production stage manager is Michael Palmer.

The Sabbath Girl will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday-Friday at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Please note: There is no performance on Friday, July 26.

Tickets are priced at $66-$86 (incl. a $6 fee) and may be purchased online here.

