Photos: PLATINUM DREAMS Opens at the York Theatre

Platinum Dreams: A New Musical has officially opened at The York Theatre, running through March 16, 2025 at The Theatre at St. Jean's. Check out photos from opening night below!

The production's book is by Stevie Holland, music by Gary William Friedman, and lyrics by Will Holt. The show is directed by Joseph Hayward, with associate direction by Irvin Mason, Jr. Cast includes Stevie Holland, Conor Ryan, and Jovan E'Sean.

Set in 1977, with a score encompassing 70’s rock, 40’s big-band, and A Contemporary Theatre sound, Platinum Dreams tells the story of Lila Halliday, a musical movie star of the 1940’s hoping to make a comeback by recording her first-ever solo album, Dan Hardin, a hot rock ‘n’ roll star looking to keep his relevance on the charts, and Jamie Stiles, a record producer/studio owner who is Dan’s former writing partner and former lover. The story is about how destiny brings together three disparate, talented people with their own agendas, and how they ultimately grow to accept each other and go on with their lives and fulfill their dreams.

Platinum Dreams will be directed by York’s Interim Artistic Director Joseph Hayward, Associate Director Irvin Mason Jr., choreographed by Kody Jauron with music direction by Dave Klodowski. The production is presented in association with 150 Music Productions, Lyle Saunders, Ken Inadomi and Melinda Wolfe.

Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR

