Photos: Meet the Cast of WELCOME TO THE BIG DIPPER World Premiere

The York Theatre Company will present the World Premiere of Welcome to the Big Dipper, a new musical comedy based on a true event (inspired by the play All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go, by Catherine Filloux). Meet the cast of the show in new photos below!

Featuring music & lyrics by Jimmy Roberts (I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change), book by Catherine Filloux and John Daggett, with additional lyrics by Mr. Daggett.

Directed by DeMone Seraphin, choreographed by Ashley Marinelli, with music direction by Beth Falcone, performances are set to begin Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:30PM for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2024 at The Theatre at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. For elevator, enter on Lexington between 76th and 75th, to the right of St. Jean’s.) Opening Night is set for Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7:00PM.

The Big Dipper, an historic inn nestled in Bigelow, New York, near Niagara Falls, has been in Joan Wilke’s family for decades and is on the brink of closure, when a monster blizzard forces two wildly disparate groups of travelers to shelter in place. For three days and nights, within the walls of this sprawling house, secrets are revealed, young love ignites, and lives are changed in this heartfelt new musical comedy.

The cast of Welcome to the Big Dipper is Maybe Burke (Love Letters to Nobody), Jennifer Byrne (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde - TONY nominee), Christian Magby (Galileo), Jillian Louis (Twist of Fate at The York), Mia Pinero (Sweeney Todd), DeMone Seraphin (Ragtime), Pablo Torres (The Jerusalem Syndrome at The York), Debra M. Walton (Storyville at The York), and Michael Yeshion (Imaginocean). Understudies are Darius Harper (Kinky Boots), Ella Oleson (Fiddler on the Roof), Jayae Riley, Jr. (Trevor: The Musical), and Erik Schark (Rock of Ages).

The creative team is Brian Pacelli (set and projection design), Janine Loesch (costume design), Kristen Paige (lighting design), Julian Evans (sound design) and Polly Solomon (properties).

The production stage manager is Bernita Robinson. The assistant stage managers are Caroline Pastore and Carter White. The production manager is Noah Glaister. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA. General Management is by HIGH HARD HEAT/Dominick Balletta.

Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR

