 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Meet the Cast of LOST AND FOUND at AMT Theater

Performances will begin Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 7:00 pm for a limited engagement through October 12, 2025 at AMT Theater.

By: Sep. 08, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

In new photos, meet the cast of the Off-Broadway premiere of LOST AND FOUND, a new play by Angelica Gorga, with direction by Christine Cirker. Performances will begin Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 7:00 pm for a limited engagement through October 12, 2025 at AMT Theater.

LOST AND FOUND takes place in a laundromat in Brooklyn, New York on August 14th, 2003 during one of the largest blackouts in US history. With no electricity coming back anytime soon, two strangers stick together during a time of darkness and uncertainty. They pass time drinking, playing games, and folding laundry which ultimately leads them to form a connection and reveal their own secrets and pasts, discovering they have more in common than they think. This play shows us what grief can do in the aftermath of loss and the powerful connections we create when showing up for one another.

The cast for LOST AND FOUND is Angelica Gorga (FOUND), Ivàn Marcel (LOST) and Nelly Saviñon (NEIGHBOR).

The creative team is Pauline Walsh (set design), Ryan Randazzo (lighting design), E.B. McKinney (costume and props design), and Kimberly S. O’ Loughlin (sound design). The production stage manager is Annie Beller.

LOST AND FOUND will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday-Saturday at 7pm, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR

Photos: Meet the Cast of LOST AND FOUND at AMT Theater Image

Photos: Meet the Cast of LOST AND FOUND at AMT Theater Image
Full Company

Photos: Meet the Cast of LOST AND FOUND at AMT Theater Image
Angelica Gorga, Melissa Chamberlain, Christine Cirker

Photos: Meet the Cast of LOST AND FOUND at AMT Theater Image
Nelly Saviñon, Ivàn Marcel, Angelica Gorga

Photos: Meet the Cast of LOST AND FOUND at AMT Theater Image
Nelly Saviñon, Ivàn Marcel, Angelica Gorga, Christine Cirker




Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
23 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
36 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
86 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos