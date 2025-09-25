Photos: LOST AND FOUND at AMT Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Performances begin tonight for the Off Broadway production of LOST AND FOUND, a new play by Angelica Gorga at AMT THEATER (354 West 45th Street). Check out photos of the production!

Set in a Brooklyn laundromat during the Northeast blackout of August 14, 2003, Lost and Found follows two strangers who find themselves stuck together in the dark. With no electricity returning anytime soon, they pass the time drinking, folding laundry, and playing games. As the hours stretch on, they share secrets and past experiences, discovering an unexpected bond and more in common than they first realized. The play explores grief, human connection, and the resilience that emerges in moments of uncertainty.

The cast features Angelica Gorga (Found), Iván Marcel Hernandez (Lost), and Nelly Saviñon (Neighbor). The creative team includes Pauline Walsh (set design), Ryan Randazzo (lighting design), E.B. McKinney (costume and props design), and Kimberly S. O’Loughlin (sound design). The production stage manager is Annie Beller.