Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater

Melissa Chamberlain and Thank You Thank You Productions, in association with AMT Theater, present the Off-Broadway premiere of LOST AND FOUND, a new play by Angelica Gorga, with direction by Christine Cirker. Check out photos from opening night!

LOST AND FOUND will play a limited engagement through October 12, 2025 at AMT Theater (354 West 45th Street – between 8th & 9th Aves). Opening Night is Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025 at 7:00pm.

LOST AND FOUND takes place in a laundromat in Brooklyn, New York on August 14th, 2003 during one of the largest blackouts in US history. With no electricity coming back anytime soon, two strangers stick together during a time of darkness and uncertainty. They pass time drinking, playing games, and folding laundry which ultimately leads them to form a connection and reveal their own secrets and pasts, discovering they have more in common than they think. This play shows us what grief can do in the aftermath of loss and the powerful connections we create when showing up for one another.

The cast for LOST AND FOUND is Angelica Gorga (FOUND), Ivàn Marcel (LOST) and Nelly Saviñon (NEIGHBOR).

The creative team is Pauline Walsh (set design), Ryan Randazzo (lighting design), E.B. McKinney (costume and props design), and Kimberly S. O’ Loughlin (sound design). The production stage manager is Annie Beller.

LOST AND FOUND will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday-Saturday at 7pm, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets are $49-$59 ($29 Students/Seniors/First Responders) and may be purchased online here. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the AMT Theater box office one (1) hour before curtain. Further information about AMT Theater here.

Photo Credit: Dustin Callendar/Flashes By DC

Caris Vujcec