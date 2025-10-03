 tracker
Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater

LOST AND FOUND will play a limited engagement through October 12, 2025 at AMT Theater.

By: Oct. 03, 2025
Melissa Chamberlain and Thank You Thank You Productions, in association with AMT Theater, present the Off-Broadway premiere of LOST AND FOUND, a new play by Angelica Gorga, with direction by Christine Cirker. Check out photos from opening night!

LOST AND FOUND will play a limited engagement through October 12, 2025 at AMT Theater (354 West 45th Street – between 8th & 9th Aves). Opening Night is Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025 at 7:00pm.

LOST AND FOUND  takes place in a laundromat in Brooklyn, New York on August 14th, 2003 during one of the largest blackouts in US history. With no electricity coming back anytime soon, two strangers stick together during a time of darkness and uncertainty. They pass time drinking, playing games, and folding laundry which ultimately leads them to form a connection and reveal their own secrets and pasts, discovering they have more in common than they think. This play shows us what grief can do in the aftermath of loss and the powerful connections we create when showing up for one another. 

The cast for LOST AND FOUND  is Angelica Gorga (FOUND), Ivàn Marcel (LOST) and Nelly Saviñon (NEIGHBOR).

The creative team is  Pauline Walsh (set design), Ryan Randazzo (lighting design), E.B. McKinney (costume and props design), and Kimberly S. O’ Loughlin (sound design). The production stage manager is Annie Beller.  

LOST AND FOUND will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday-Saturday at 7pm, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets are $49-$59 ($29 Students/Seniors/First Responders) and may be purchased online here. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the AMT Theater box office one (1) hour before curtain. Further information about AMT Theater here.

Photo Credit: Dustin Callendar/Flashes By DCPhotos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Caris Vujcec

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Jessica Preston

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Otoja Abit, Melissa Chamberlain

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Melissa Chamberlain, Tara Westwood

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Nathan Winoto

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Annie Beller, Melissa Chamberlain, Christine Cirker

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Kerstin Schulze, Melissa Chamberlain, Christine Cirker

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Pauline Walsh, Logan Weinfurtner

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Michael McCartney, Melissa Chamberlain

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Lee Brock, Christine Cirker

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Guillaume Massol, Melissa Chamberlain

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Christine Cirker, Jason Cirker

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Christine Cirker, Mia Cirker

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Christine Cirker, Marlon Craft

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Nelly Saviñon, Christine Cirker, Angelica Gorga, Ivan Màrcel

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Melissa Chamberlain, Christine Cirker, Kerstin Schulze, Ryan Randazzo

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Annie Beller, Melissa Chamberlain, Christine Cirker, Pauline Walsh

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Danny Cortes-Neyda Cortes

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Michele David

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Melissa Chamberlain, Christine Cirker

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Ann Heatherington, Stacy Van Vorhees

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Yuui Vision, Melissa Chamberlain, Caitlan Hickey, Kerstin Schulze

Photos: LOST AND FOUND Opens At AMT Theater Image
Peter Dorton, Tamara Flannagan, Christine Cirker, Sharon Osowski, Melissa Chamberlain, Joan Pelzer, Zoe Reeve



Videos