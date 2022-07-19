Photos: Meet The Company Of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Starring Nancy Opel, Travis Artz & More

Amas Musical Theatre in association with Jim Kierstead and Broadway Factor, will present a two-week developmental lab of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street). There will be two (2) performances: Thursday, July 28th @2:30pm and Friday, July 29th @1:00pm. Seating is limited. RSVP at boxoffice@amasmusical.org. For further information, visit www.amasmusical.org.

In The Gospel According to Heather, Heather Krebs just wants a boyfriend. But how can she even navigate her way through high school if she might be the New Messiah? A small town in Ohio grapples with politics, religion and teenage romance in this eclectic pop musical.

"I'm delighted to be working with Paul Gordon whose work I have admired for so long," says Donna Trinkoff. "The Gospel According to Heather is an offbeat pop musical that raises questions about feelings of "otherness" and the dogma of religion. These are good questions for our time."

"When longtime friend and collaborator Paul Gordon reached out about his latest work I could not have been more blown away by this wonderful piece," said Jim Kierstead. "It includes every message I want to get out into the world in this loving, quirky, and one of a kind musical. I can't wait to share it with everyone!"

Directed and choreographed by Rachel Klein, the cast features Travis Artz (Awesome 80s Prom), Bradley Dean (Dear Evan Hansen), Badia Farha (School of Rock), Gabriella Green (Fiddler on the Roof - Nat'l tour), Darron Hayes (Notes From Now), Bryson Jacobi Jackson, Nancy Opel (Wicked), Marissa Rosen (Bedbugs The Musical), Adi Roy (Jagged Little Pill), Chloe Gabriella McSwain, and Brittany Nicole Williams(The Prom). The stage manager is Morgan Holbrook. Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting.