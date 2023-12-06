Photos: Mary Kathryn Nagle's MANAHATTA Opens At The Public Theater

Mary Kathryn Nagle's MANAHATTA is a gripping journey from the fur trade of the 1600s to the stock trade of today.

Mary Kathryn Nagle’s MANAHATTA, directed by Laurie Woolery, opened last night at The Public Theater! See photos from opening night below!

A gripping journey from the fur trade of the 1600s to the stock trade of today, Mary Kathryn Nagle's MANAHATTA tells the story of Jane Snake, a brilliant young Native woman with a Stanford MBA. Jane reconnects with her ancestral Lenape homeland, known as Manahatta, when she moves from Oklahoma to New York for a banking job just before the 2008 financial meltdown. Jane’s struggle to reconcile her new life with the expectations and traditions of her family and Nation are powerfully interwoven with the heartbreaking history of the Delaware Nation's expulsion from their land. Both old and new Manahatta converge in a lesson about the dangers of living in a society where there’s no such thing as enough. A stunning play about self-discovery, MANAHATTA was written as part of The Public’s prestigious Emerging Writers Group. Obie Award winner and The Public’s Director of Public Works, Laurie Woolery, directs.

The complete cast of MANAHATTA includes Rainbow Dickerson (Toosh-ki-pa-kwis-i / Debra), Elizabeth Frances (Le-le-wa'-you / Jane), David Kelly (Jonas Michaelius / Michael), Jeffrey King (Peter Minuit / Dick), Enrico Nassi (Se-ket-tu-may-qua / Luke), Jessica Ranville (Understudy), Joe Tapper (Jakob / Joe), Sheila Tousey (Mother / Bobbie), and Rex Young (Understudy).

The production features scenic design by Marcelo Martínez García, costume design by Lux Haac, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design and composition by Paul James Prendergast, prop management by Rachel M.F. Kenner, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater, and movement direction by Ty Defoe. Executive Director and Co-founder of The Lenape Center Joe Baker will serve as the cultural consultant. Amanda Nita Luke-Sayed is the production stage manager and Janelle Caso is the stage manager.

Photo Credit: Simon Luethi

ManahattaAnnaleigh Ashford and Joe Tapper

Manahatta
The company of Mary Kathryn Nagle's Manahatta

Manahatta
The company of Mary Kathryn Nagle's Manahatta

Manahatta
The company of Mary Kathryn Nagle's Manahatta

Manahatta
Elizabeth Frances

Manahatta
Joe Tapper

Manahatta
Rainbow Dickerson

Manahatta
Ty Defoe

Manahatta
Jessica Ranville

Manahatta
Director Laurie Woolery

Manahatta
Movement Director Ty Defoe, Director Laurie Woolery, Production Dramaturg Amrita Ramanan, and Artistic Director Oskar Eustis

Manahatta
Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, Board Chair Luis A. Miranda Jr., and Director Laurie Woolery

Manahatta
David Ryan Smith

Manahatta
Colby Minifie

Manahatta
Cultural Consultant Joe Baker

Manahatta
Gloria Steinem and guest

Manahatta
Annaleigh Ashford

Manahatta
Theo Stockman

Manahatta
Jeff Hiller

Manahatta
Roma Maffia

Manahatta
Triney Sandoval

Manahatta
Public Theater - Manahatta

Manahatta
Public Theater - Manahatta

Manahatta
Public Theater - Manahatta


