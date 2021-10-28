Photos: MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSIONS Celebrates Opening Night
This limited Off-Broadway engagement at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and Dyer Avenues) will continue through November 20th only.
Gingold Theatrical Group is returning to live, in-person performances with a rare revival of Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession starring Robert Cuccioli, David Lee Huynh, Alvin Keith, Nicole King, Raphael Nash Thompson, and TonyÂ® Award winner Karen Ziemba as Mrs. Warren.
Check out photos from opening night below!
Directed by David Staller, this limited Off-Broadway engagement at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and Dyer Avenues) will continue through November 20th only. The performance will run 100 minutes, without an intermission.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Mrs. Warren's Profession Opening Night
Ethan Litwin, Liliana Litwin and Lisa Rimelli Litwin
George Dvorsky and Laura Patinkin
Ken Glickfeld and Kris Hall
Pamela Singleton and Mary Henninger
Kim Lindsay Grutman and Sasha Grutman
Roberta Ashkin and guests
Dr. Brian Saltzman
Midori Francis and guest
Gary Wellbrock and guest
Laura Buchwald and guest
Barbara Ross and guest
Henry Wyand (Assistant to Director) and guest
Barrett Brown-Fried and Stephen Brown-Fried
Jeanna Di Paolo (Assistant Costume Designer) and guest
James Fenninam and guests
Julian Christenberry and guest
Bill Tatum and guest
Elisa Loti Stein and Jenny Lynn Baker
Terry Sims and Guest
Max Roll and guest
Shelley Simpson and Gayle Boesky
David Staller (Director)
Karen Ziemba, Nicole King and David Lee Huynh
Alvin Keith, Robert Cuccioli, Karen Ziemba, Nicole King, David Lee Huynh and Raphael Nash Thompson
Alvin Keith, Robert Cuccioli, Karen Ziemba, Nicole King, David Lee Huynh and Raphael Nash Thompson
Alvin Keith, Robert Cuccioli, Nicole King, Karen Ziemba, David Lee Huynh
Alvin Keith, Robert Cuccioli, Nicole King, Karen Ziemba, David Lee Huynh and Raphael Nash Thompson
Alvin Keith and Robert Cuccioli
Robert Cuccioli, Nicole King and Karen Ziemba
Mre. Warren's Profession
Mrs. Warren's Profession