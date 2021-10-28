Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSIONS Celebrates Opening Night

Oct. 28, 2021 Â 

Gingold Theatrical Group is returning to live, in-person performances with a rare revival of Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession starring Robert Cuccioli, David Lee Huynh, Alvin Keith, Nicole King, Raphael Nash Thompson, and TonyÂ® Award winner Karen Ziemba as Mrs. Warren.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Directed by David Staller, this limited Off-Broadway engagement at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and Dyer Avenues) will continue through November 20th only. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm, with matinees Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. The performance will run 100 minutes, without an intermission.

Tickets for Mrs. Warren's Profession are $69 (including theater restoration fee) and can be purchased online at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/mrs-warrens-profession/, by phone at 212/714-2442, ext 2 (Monday - Sunday 12pm - 5pm), or in person at the Theatre Row Box Office Box Office two hours prior to curtain. Additional service fees will apply for online or phone orders.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Mrs. Warren's Profession Opening Night

Tracy Christensen

Ethan Litwin, Liliana Litwin and Lisa Rimelli Litwin

George Dvorsky and Laura Patinkin

Ken Glickfeld and Kris Hall

Pamela Singleton and Mary Henninger

Kim Lindsay Grutman and Sasha Grutman

Roberta Ashkin and guests

Daniel Jenkins

Dr. Brian Saltzman

Midori Francis and guest

Michael Adams

Gary Wellbrock and guest

Laura Buchwald and guest

Joel Grey

Joel Grey and Michael Sheehan

Arnold Mittleman

Barbara Ross and guest

Laila Robins

Henry Wyand (Assistant to Director) and guest

Barrett Brown-Fried and Stephen Brown-Fried

Rick Hinkson

Jeanna Di Paolo (Assistant Costume Designer) and guest

Brenda Braxton

James Fenninam and guests

Julian Christenberry and guest

Bill Tatum and guest

Ciaran O'Reilly

Elisa Loti Stein and Jenny Lynn Baker

Terry Sims and Guest

Max Roll and guest

Shelley Simpson and Gayle Boesky

David Staller (Director)

Karen Ziemba, Nicole King and David Lee Huynh

Alvin Keith, Robert Cuccioli, Karen Ziemba, Nicole King, David Lee Huynh and Raphael Nash Thompson

Alvin Keith, Robert Cuccioli, Karen Ziemba, Nicole King, David Lee Huynh and Raphael Nash Thompson

Alvin Keith, Robert Cuccioli, Nicole King, Karen Ziemba, David Lee Huynh

Alvin Keith, Robert Cuccioli, Nicole King, Karen Ziemba, David Lee Huynh and Raphael Nash Thompson

Alvin Keith and Robert Cuccioli

Robert Cuccioli, Nicole King and Karen Ziemba

Mre. Warren's Profession

Mrs. Warren's Profession


