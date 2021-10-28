Photos: MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSIONS Celebrates Opening Night

Gingold Theatrical Group is returning to live, in-person performances with a rare revival of Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession starring Robert Cuccioli, David Lee Huynh, Alvin Keith, Nicole King, Raphael Nash Thompson, and TonyÂ® Award winner Karen Ziemba as Mrs. Warren.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Directed by David Staller, this limited Off-Broadway engagement at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and Dyer Avenues) will continue through November 20th only. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm, with matinees Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 3pm. The performance will run 100 minutes, without an intermission.

Tickets for Mrs. Warren's Profession are $69 (including theater restoration fee) and can be purchased online at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/mrs-warrens-profession/, by phone at 212/714-2442, ext 2 (Monday - Sunday 12pm - 5pm), or in person at the Theatre Row Box Office Box Office two hours prior to curtain. Additional service fees will apply for online or phone orders.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy