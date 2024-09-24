News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: MONTE CRISTO At York Theatre Company

Performances will take place through September 29, 2024.

By: Sep. 24, 2024
The York Theatre Company has released photos of the third production of its Fall 2024 New2NY series - Monte Cristo

From the writing team behind The York’s Penelope, or How the Odyssey Was Written, bookwriter/lyricist Peter Kellogg (Desperate Measures) and composer Stephen Weiner (The Rivals).  

France, 1815. Hours before his wedding, the first mate of the ship Pharaon, Edmund Dantes, is falsely accused of conspiring to help  Napoleon return to power. Unknown to his fiancé, Mercedes, Edmund is arrested and consigned to the dungeons of the Chateau d'If.  When he finally escapes 18 years later, Edmund learns that Mercedes has long ago married one of the very men responsible for his  imprisonment. Based on the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas, Monte Cristo transforms the greatest revenge story of all time into a  thrilling new musical for our time. Monte Cristo will be directed by Peter Flynn (Smart Blonde) with choreography by Marcos  Santana (In the Heights, Helen Hayes Award nominee) and music direction and orchestrations by David Hancock Turner (Desperate Measures).  

Performances will take place through September 29, 2024. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, September 22, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. Elevator on Lexington between 76th and  75th, just south of St. Jean’s.) For more information, visit www.yorktheatre.org. 

The cast of Monte Cristo is Alex Humphreys (Dear Evan Hansen,), Philip Hernandez (Les Misérables), Anne L. Nathan (It  Shoulda Been You, Carmelina at The York), James Judy (The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Gig at The York), Eliseo Roman (In the  Heights), Grace Marie Rusnica (West Side Story at the Muny), Danny Rutigliano (Beetlejuice), Trent Saunders (Dead Outlaw),  Pablo Torres (The Jerusalem Syndrome at the York), Lauren Worsham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), and Daniel  Yearwood (Sweeney Todd). Christine Catti is Production Stage Manager and Caroline Inches is Assistant Stage Manager. 

The creative team is Aidan McLeod (lighting design), Peter Brucker (sound design and projections), Dylan Franz (assistant sound  designer), Zo McGlynn (audio mixer). Noah Glaister is Production Manager.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

 



Comments

