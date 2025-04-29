Photos: MADDIE: A New Musical in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After captivating audiences in London’s West End, MADDIE: A New Musical will make its Off-Broadway debut beginning next month. Twenty-five performances of MADDIE will be staged at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street in NYC from May 8-June 8, 2025. Opening night is scheduled for May 10. Check out all new photos below of the show in rehearsals at Ripley Grier Studios.

The cast includes: Kelly Maur (Jan Cheyney/ Madeline Marsh), Joe Lewis (Nick Cheyney), Lexis Trechak (Sally), Alexander Todd Torrenga (Al Turner), Shannon Payette Seip, (Cordelia Van Arc/ Madeline Marsh), Truman Griffin (Morton Dupree; u/s Al), Jorge Valero (Ensemble; u/s Nick), Justin Burr (Ensemble; u/s Morton), Logan Broadnax (Ensemble; u/s Van Arc/ Maddie), Alysia Vastardis (Ensemble; u/s Jan/ Madeline Marsh; u/s Sally), Hanna Scotch (Swing; Dance Captain), Zoe Maria-Rivera (Swing; u/s Sally (2nd)).

A mysterious love story inspired by the real life of silent screen star Marion Marsh, the British musical is based on Jack Finney’s novel “Marion’s Wall,” and reimagined for a new generation by director and choreographer Andrew Winans (Agatha Christie’s The Hollow, Company of Man, Mike & Mindy). MADDIE features an illustrious original award-winning score by Stephen Keeling, lyrics by Shaun McKenna, book by McKenna and Steven Dexter, and arrangements and orchestrations by Joshua Gregg Fried.

The rest of the MADDIE team is led by Nicole Athill (Associate Director), Priscilla Eugene Curtis (Associate Choreographer), Ryan Henry (Dramaturg), Ashley Klinger (Intimacy Director), Kacie Craven (Dialect Coach), Danny Durr (Costume and Prop Designer), Easton Edwards (Casting), Off-Off PR (Press Agent), Victory Theatricals (Marketing), and is presented by Bennett Theatricals with co-producers Andy Crosten, Andrew Winans, Suzanne and Jerry Cederlund.

Photo Credit: Gracie Auld

Priscilla Curtis, Andrew Winans, Nicole Athill

Joe Lewis

Nicole Athill

Kelly Maur

Abigail Galleta Canafe

Priscilla Curtis and Abigail Galleta Canafe

Truman Griffin and Shannon Payette Seip

Hanna Scotch, Jorge Valero, Alysia Vastardis, Justin Burr, Shannon Payette Seip, Truman Griffin, and the creative team

Hanna Scotch, Justin Burr, Jorge Valero, Alysia Vastardis

Hanna Scotch, Justin Burr, Jorge Valero, Alysia Vastardis

Andrew Winans, Nicole Athill

