Photos: Inside MAYBE TOMORROW's Opening Night Off-Broadway

Abingdon Theatre Company’s Maybe Tomorrow officially opened Off-Broadway in the Mezzanine Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres on March 20th, running now through April 6. See photos from opening night here!

This production stars Younger’s Dan Amboyer and Tony Award Nominee Elizabeth A Davis and is helmed by ATC’s Producing Artistic Director Chad Austin who drives the creative team including Dawn Chiang (lighting design), Josafath Reynoso (scenic design), Siena Zoë Allen (costume design), Evdoxia Ragkou (sound design), with Allison Hohman (production stage management), and casting by Karie Koppel at Koppel Casting.

An untold story. An unimaginable circumstance. A brave new play. Inspired by a true story, this groundbreaking new play pushes the boundaries of what it means to get stuck in the present. In Maybe Tomorrow, Gail and Ben’s nearly ten year relationship appears to be thriving: a new job, a new city, and a baby boy on the way. But as the challenges of reality come to light, they must navigate the complexities of a relationship tested by time. In desperate need of a break, Gail retreats to her pause room; the bathroom of their mobile home. As the outside world slowly slips away from her, we are left to wonder: was it ever there to begin with?

Photo credit: Shawn Salley

