Photos: Inside Celebrating AANHPI Theatremakers on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrating AANHPI Theatremakers on Broadway â€“ a celebratory brunch honoring the AANHPI artists and professionals who are part of the 2024â€“2025 Broadway season â€“ was held on Tuesday, June 3. See photos here!Â

This season has been historic in many ways for the AANHPI community including the most awards recognition for AANHPI theatremakers in the history of theatre in America.Â

Led by Tony Award-nominated producers Cynthia J. Tong (Just in Time, Gypsy) and Miranda Gohh (Gypsy, Cabaret, Suffs), this inaugural event brought AANHPI theatremakers together to celebrate and mix and mingle on the Hudson Vu Rooftop.Â

Over 120 theatremakers attended from almost every show of the 2024-2025 Broadway season, and represented every corner of the industry including actors, directors, designers, musicians, crew, associates, ad teams, general managers, company managers, producers, and more. Among those who were present: Lea Salonga, Helen J. Shen, Conrad Ricamora, Thom Sesma, Francis Jue, Amalia Yoo, Wilson Chin, Hana S. Kim, David Lai, and Zachary Noah Piser.

Photo credit: Laurel Hinton

Comments