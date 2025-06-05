Photos: Inside Celebrating AANHPI Theatremakers on Broadway

Among those who were present: Lea Salonga, Helen J. Shen, Conrad Ricamora, Thom Sesma, and more.
Celebrating AANHPI Theatremakers on Broadway â€“ a celebratory brunch honoring the AANHPI artists and professionals who are part of the 2024â€“2025 Broadway season â€“ was held on Tuesday, June 3. See photos here!Â
This season has been historic in many ways for the AANHPI community including the most awards recognition for AANHPI theatremakers in the history of theatre in America.Â
Led by Tony Award-nominated producers Cynthia J. Tong (Just in Time, Gypsy) and Miranda Gohh (Gypsy, Cabaret, Suffs), this inaugural event brought AANHPI theatremakers together to celebrate and mix and mingle on the Hudson Vu Rooftop.Â
Over 120 theatremakers attended from almost every show of the 2024-2025 Broadway season, and represented every corner of the industry including actors, directors, designers, musicians, crew, associates, ad teams, general managers, company managers, producers, and more. Among those who were present: Lea Salonga, Helen J. Shen, Conrad Ricamora, Thom Sesma, Francis Jue, Amalia Yoo, Wilson Chin, Hana S. Kim, David Lai, and Zachary Noah Piser.
Photo credit: Laurel Hinton
The AANHPI theatremakers of the 2024-2025 Broadway season
David Bengali, Clint Ramos, David Henry Hwang, Linda Cho, Cynthia J. Tong, Miranda Gohh, Kevin Lin
Kelly Belarmino, Ryo Kamibayashi, Suki Tsujimoto, Helen J Shen
Troy Anicete, Lea Salonga
Lainie Sakakura, Christine Toy Johnson, Francis Jue
Emilio Ramos, John Yun, Thom Sesma, Marcus Choi
Cynthia J. Tong, Miranda Gohh
Orville Mendoza, Zachary Noah Piser, Robert Pendilla
Jasmine Forsberg, Jeigh Madjus, RenÃ©e Albulario, Clint Ramos
Michelle J. Li, Johanna Pan, David Bengali
Nihar Duvvuri, Victoria Vourkoutiotis, Amalia Yoo, Grace Aki
Lainie Sakakura, Jose Llana, Conrad Ricamora, Georgina Pazcoguin, Beesham A. Seecharan, Michelle Luo
Dara Woo, Clew
Sydney Jones, Robert Pendilla, Ninako Donville
Beesham A. Seecharan, Miranda Gohh, Helen J. Shen
Linda Cho, Michelle Luo
Alex Luong, Kalen Sierra Hughes
